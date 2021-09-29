CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Element Critical expanding Katy data center footprint, power capacity

By Chris Mathews
Houston Business Journal
Houston Business Journal
 9 days ago
After acquiring a local data center this spring, Vienna, Virginia-based Element Critical is expanding its footprint at the Katy facility. The expansion of the Houston One data center at 22000 Franz Road will add 33,000 square feet, around a third of the facility's original size. The expansion will add two new 5-megawatt data halls, growing the data center's power capacity to a total of 32 megawatts, Element Critical said, which provides data center co-location services. The expansion is scheduled to be completed by the second quarter of 2022.

Houston Business Journal

Houston Business Journal

Houston, TX
ABOUT

The Houston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

