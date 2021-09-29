Element Critical expanding Katy data center footprint, power capacity

The ultimate sports lodge signs area development agreement leading to seven total locations throughout the greater Phoenix area. Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel announced today that the company inked an area development agreement with existing franchise partner Carolyn Vangelos – along with her husband and business partner Andy Bayless and real estate developer and franchise partner Jay Schneider – to expand the trio’s AZ Peaks Restaurant portfolio in greater Phoenix. Vangelos, Bayless and Schneider expect to open three new lodges in the area, with the first of the new restaurants slated to open in September of 2022. An additional restaurant will be built each year until 2024.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 7 DAYS AGO