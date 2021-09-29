Element Critical expanding Katy data center footprint, power capacity
After acquiring a local data center this spring, Vienna, Virginia-based Element Critical is expanding its footprint at the Katy facility. The expansion of the Houston One data center at 22000 Franz Road will add 33,000 square feet, around a third of the facility's original size. The expansion will add two new 5-megawatt data halls, growing the data center's power capacity to a total of 32 megawatts, Element Critical said, which provides data center co-location services. The expansion is scheduled to be completed by the second quarter of 2022.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0