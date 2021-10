PINEDALE – Wyoming Game and Fish went to work last week to sort out the dilemma of the expiration of its Dell Creek winter elk feedground. U.S. District Judge Nancy Freudenthal ruled on Sept. 21 in a case involving three of 22 Game and Fish feedgrounds that the Game and Fish’s special permit to base the feedground’s corrals and sheds on Bridger-Teton National Forest’s public lands. Her ruling for Dell Creek was that the Game and Fish’s 2017 permit expired when the state wildlife agency did not officially reapply to extend that permit.

