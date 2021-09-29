CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Benfica vs. Barcelona: UEFA Champions League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenfica host Barcelona in Group E of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday on Paramount+ and Ronald Koeman’s men are under pressure to get all three points after being soundly beaten by Bayern Munich last time out. The Portuguese hosts drew 0-0 with Dynamo Kyiv in their opener which makes all home games at Estadio Da Luz of importance to build up enough points to at least emerge from the group and into UEFA Europa League soccer.

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Luis Suarez reveals details of infamous phone call with Ronald Koeman

Luis Suarez has slammed Ronald Koeman for “lacking the personality” to deal with his exit from Barcelona in the proper manner. The Atletico Madrid striker was told he was no longer wanted at the club by Koeman in a 40-second phone call last summer, shortly after the former Netherlands manager had taken charge at the Nou Camp. Suarez, who scored 198 goals in six seasons for Barcelona and is third on their all-time scorers list, joined Atletico shortly after and went on to win the title with Diego Simeone’s side that campaign. The 34-year-old scored the opening goal in Atletico’s...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Jesus
NJ.com

Manchester United vs. Villarreal FREE LIVE STREAM (9/29/21): Watch Cristiano Ronaldo in UEFA Champions League online | Time, USA TV, channel

Manchester United, led by forward Cristiano Ronaldo, faces Villarreal in a UEFA Champions League group stage match on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 (9/29/21) at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. Fans can watch the match for free via a trial of Paramount+ or fuboTV (spanish-language feed only). Here’s what you need...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Champions League#Barcelona#Uefa Europa League#Group E#The Uefa Champions League#Paramount#Bayern Munich#Portuguese#Caesars Sportsbook#Storylines Benfica#Barca#Germans#Catalans#Atletico Madrid
The Independent

Is Italy vs Spain on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League semi-final

Italy face Spain tonight in a rematch of their Euro 2020 semi-final, this time meeting in the last four of the Uefa Nations League at the San Siro in Milan. Both sides reached this stage after finishing top of their Nations League groups, with Italy edging the Netherlands and Spain topping Portugal in their respective pools last November. Roberto Mancini’s Italy are on a world-record 37-match unbeaten run, which included their 1-1 draw against Spain the Euro 2020 semi-finals at Wembley before they progressed in a tense penalty shootout. Luis Enrique’s Spain side produced their best performance of the tournament...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

David Beckham recalls Greece free-kick 20 years on – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 6.FootballIt’s been 20 years since THAT David Beckham free-kick against Greece Historic. 🙌#OnThisDay 2️⃣0️⃣ years ago, David Beckham sent the #ThreeLions to the 2002 @FIFAWorldCup! 🤩pic.twitter.com/R69z3x3R1C— England (@England) October 6, 2021Manchester United reminisced about Sir Bobby Charlton’s debut.A true football 𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝 👑65 years ago, Sir Bobby Charlton made his United debut 🔴⚪️⚫️#MUFC pic.twitter.com/p2JwY1KlOu— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 6, 2021Preparations continued for international duty.🇺🇾💪⚽️ Entrenamiento.🇺🇾💪⚽️Training.@AUFOficial pic.twitter.com/vDiMVqk3Zw— Edi Cavani Official (@ECavaniOfficial)...
PREMIER LEAGUE
blackchronicle.com

McKennie to start World Cup qualifying match, must rebuild trust

AUSTIN, Texas — United States men’s national team midfielder Weston McKennie will return to the starting lineup Thursday as World Cup qualifying resumes against Jamaica, coach Gregg Berhalter announced Wednesday. The news comes a month after McKennie was suspended and sent back to his club team, Juventus, after committing multiple...
MLS
AFP

Race for World Cup berths heats up in Europe

While a select quartet of Europe's heavyweights battle for the Nations League crown this week, Germany, England, Portugal and Denmark will train their sights on locking down a place at next year's World Cup in Qatar. European champions Italy, Spain, France and Belgium take centre stage contesting the Final Four in Milan and Turin, but five of the 10 automatic World Cup qualifying spots could be secured come next Tuesday. Denmark appear the most likely to complete the job, knowing wins over Moldova and Austria will secure top spot in Group F. Kasper Hjulmand's Euro 2020 semi-finalists are the only country with a 100 percent record. Denmark have scored 22 goals in six games without reply, and thrashed Moldova 8-0 at home in the reverse fixture.
SOCCER
The Independent

Is Andorra vs England on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

England face Andorra in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup on Saturday evening as the Three Lions look to consolidate their place at the top of Group I.England are currently in pole position to clinch the sole automatic qualification spot for the World Cup in Qatar, four points clear of Albania and five points ahead of Poland having each played six games. Gareth Southgate’s side have the luxury of some straightforward fixtures to see out the campaign, with a trip to group minnows San Marino awaiting on the final day of matches next month should they still need points to...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy