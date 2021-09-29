Benfica vs. Barcelona: UEFA Champions League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time
Benfica host Barcelona in Group E of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday on Paramount+ and Ronald Koeman’s men are under pressure to get all three points after being soundly beaten by Bayern Munich last time out. The Portuguese hosts drew 0-0 with Dynamo Kyiv in their opener which makes all home games at Estadio Da Luz of importance to build up enough points to at least emerge from the group and into UEFA Europa League soccer.blackchronicle.com
