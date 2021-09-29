CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I'm locked in here': After trade from Jazz, Derrick Favors brings veteran leadership to the Thunder

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Derrick Favors visited Las Vegas for a brief vacation in late July, he didn’t realize he was the one getting dealt. It was nearly midnight on July 29 when the Utah Jazz forward received a call from his agent, who informed him that he was a trade piece in a deal with Oklahoma City. In an effort to get $13 million dollars below the luxury tax, the Jazz sent Favors and a future first-round pick to the Thunder for a future second and cash considerations.

