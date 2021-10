Manchester City are the team to beat in the Premier League this season, according to former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, who had named Chelsea as his title favourites before the start of the campaign.The Premier League champions have negotiated a tough start to the season which has seen them face Tottenham, Leicester, Arsenal and, in the past week, Chelsea and Liverpool away from home.Pep Guardiola’s side produced a dominant performance to beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge and displayed grit against Liverpool to come from behind twice and claim a draw at Anfield on Sunday. Those...

