No One's Telling The Truth In Joshua Ferris's New Novel — Or Are They?

By Michael Schaub
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery family is a group of unreliable narrators. That's not to say that your parents lied when they told you, say, how they met, but time has a way of distorting memories, and fiction replaces fact in our minds seamlessly and subconsciously. Or as the narrator of Joshua Ferris' dazzling new novel puts it: "Every story we tell ourselves is some version of make-believe."

POPSUGAR

All the Light We Cannot See's Author Is Back With a New Novel That Will Leave an Indelible Mark on Its Readers

Anthony Doerr is back with a third novel, Cloud Cuckoo Land ($19, originally $30), which is bound to leave just as indelible of a mark on his readers as his previous bestselling novel, All the Light We Cannot See. As Doerr expertly weaves together the lives of five people living in different time periods, he tells an ancient story within a story about Aethon, who seeks to find a utopian paradise in the sky called Cloud Cuckoo Land. As each character faces the looming dangers in their own worlds — Anna and Omeir in 15th-century Constantinople, Seymour and Zeno in present-day Idaho, and Konstance a century or so in the future living on a ship flying through space — a story about the interconnectedness of all things in the universe unfolds, leaving you somehow feeling both deep despair and endless hope all at once.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
