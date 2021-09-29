Border crisis sign of 'bad trouble'

Our politicians often cite “good trouble” on many issues facing our country. That's hypocrisy at its worst. There are ways to help other countries in our hemisphere while maintaining orderly access to our borders. This would require statesmanship that crosses party lines, dismisses scripted talking points and puts the interests of our current citizens first. Our governance lacks the trust of the American people, an inconvenient truth that crosses party lines and can’t be lessened by a complicit media that editorializes just about every news story they label as “reporting.” Bad trouble abounds my friends, really bad.