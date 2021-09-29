CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Border crisis sign of 'bad trouble'

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur politicians often cite “good trouble” on many issues facing our country. That's hypocrisy at its worst. There are ways to help other countries in our hemisphere while maintaining orderly access to our borders. This would require statesmanship that crosses party lines, dismisses scripted talking points and puts the interests of our current citizens first. Our governance lacks the trust of the American people, an inconvenient truth that crosses party lines and can’t be lessened by a complicit media that editorializes just about every news story they label as “reporting.” Bad trouble abounds my friends, really bad.

Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
The Hill

136 countries agree to deal on global minimum tax

The Organization for Economic Cooperation Development (OECD) announced Friday that 136 countries have agreed to a deal on a global minimum corporate tax of 15 percent. The deal is a top priority for the Biden administration, which sees the international tax agreement as a way to prevent U.S. companies from becoming less competitive if lawmakers raise the U.S. corporate tax rate.
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

Trump misled about D.C. hotel finances, House panel says

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump provided “misleading information about the financial situation” of his hotel in Washington while he was in office, according to the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The committee, which recently obtained documents from the General Services Administration, found that Trump reported his hotel in downtown...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS News

U.S. nuclear submarine USS Connecticut damaged in underwater collision with unknown "object" in South China Sea

Washington — A U.S. nuclear submarine sustained damage and some crew members were injured when it "struck an object" while operating at depth a week ago in one of the most sensitive bodies of water on the planet, the South China Sea. The U.S. Navy confirmed in a statement on Thursday that the USS Connecticut, a nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine, struck the unidentified object on October 2, "while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region."
MILITARY

