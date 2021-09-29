CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No One's Telling The Truth In Joshua Ferris' New Novel — Or Are They?

By Michael Schaub
NPR
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery family is a group of unreliable narrators. That's not to say that your parents lied when they told you, say, how they met, but time has a way of distorting memories, and fiction replaces fact in our minds seamlessly and subconsciously. Or as the narrator of Joshua Ferris' dazzling new novel puts it: "Every story we tell ourselves is some version of make-believe."

The Week

6 book recommendations from Joshua Ferris

Joshua Ferris is a PEN/Hemingway award-winning writer whose novels include Then We Came to the End, The Unnamed, and To Rise Again at a Decent Hour. His latest, A Calling for Charlie Barnes, gives a self-involved flop a chance at redemption. The Reef by Edith Wharton (1912). This deep cut...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Boston Globe

Can fiction tell the truth about a life?

About a third of the way through Joshua Ferris’s new and most autobiographical novel “A Calling for Charlie Barnes,” the narrator addresses the reader regarding the book’s eponymous subject: “I hate to think that you might be losing patience with him because he is failing his best self, or makes a poor ideal for mankind, or simply isn’t worth your time and attention.” I was indeed thinking this about Charlie Barnes, but Ferris writes with an exuberant style that propels the reader, regardless of the plot. The narrator is Charlie’s son Jake (his name a nod to Hemingway’s “The Sun Also Rises”), who claims he’s writing an accurate account of his father’s life, “sticking to the facts.” But in attempting to do so, he finds that facts often don’t reflect people’s version of reality.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Ferris
EW.com

What's in a Page: Joshua Ferris on writing humor into the darkest of times

The American family novel has been through countless iterations, and Joshua Ferris' latest book is bringing the genre fully into modern times. In A Calling for Charlie Barnes (out now), the National Book Award finalist (for 2007's Then We Came to the End) follows his protagonist through divorces, a recession, and a cancer scare as he attempts to grapple with what his life is — and what it could be. Here, Ferris answers EW's burning book questions about his formative reading years and his current writing process.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Hearing voices is annoying, not pathological, in Ruth Ozeki's fine new novel

Life has not been kind to Annabelle Oh lately. Once her dream was to be a librarian, spending afternoons reading to a semicircle of rapt children. But she fell into a storybook when she fell in love with Kenji Oh, a jazz musician, and instead of pursuing her degree, she ended up at a newspaper clipping agency, wringing an income from a dying industry. The couple cocooned in a modest duplex, had a baby they named Benny, and called themselves the Cheery Ohs.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
#Eastern
L.A. Weekly

Icarus Moth Tells the Slow Truth

Icarus Moth Tells the Slow Truth: New York artist and sound engineer Icarus Moth started writing music when he was old enough to play the piano, but things got really serious when he discovered FL Studio at the age of 12 (he’s 25 now). “Any time I learned a new...
MUSIC
Houston Chronicle

In Knausgaard’s horror-tinged new novel, a mesmerizing star appears

“Cheep-cheep, you fat creep,” a bird says to a journalist, or so the journalist thinks, in “The Morning Star,” Karl Ove Knausgaard’s apocalyptic new novel. “Cheep-cheep, and no sleep.”. The bird isn’t the only strange harbinger. A bright and eerie new star, “as beautiful as death was beautiful,” has risen...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
