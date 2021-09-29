CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Korean man is being inundated with over 4,000 calls a day after his phone number was used on Netflix hit 'Squid Game'

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Insider
Insider
 9 days ago
"Squid Game."

Netflix

  • A Korean man said he has received over 4,000 calls a day after his phone number was used on "Squid Game."
  • "Squid Game" is a new Netflix hit series about a deadly survival game based on kids' games.
  • A South Korean presidential candidate has offered to buy the number off the man for $85,000.
A Korean man has reportedly been offered 100 million won (the equivalent of $85,000) by a South Korean presidential candidate in exchange for his phone number, which has been bombarded with calls after featuring in Netflix's new series "Squid Game."

"Squid Game" is a fictional Korean drama series where contestants compete in a mysterious survival game, that turns childrens' games into deadly traps, for the chance to win 45.6 billion won ($38.7 million). Variety reported that Netflix's co-CEO Ted Sarandos told Vox Media's Code Conference that the series has "a very good chance" of becoming Netflix's most popular show yet after taking the top spot worldwide on the service.

In the first episode, business cards containing an eight-digit number that gets contestants involved with the survival game are given to multiple characters. An unnamed man living in Gyeonggi Province in South Korea told the broadcaster MBC ( via South China Morning Post ) that the phone number used in the show was his own and he was getting around 4,000 phone calls a day, from children who also "wanted to be in the game" unaware that it is fictional.

In "Squid Game," the contestant compete in childrens' games with deadly traps

Youngkyu Park / Netflix

South China Morning Post also reported that South Korea's National Revolutionary Party's honorary chief, Huh Kyung-young said on Facebook: "I heard that the owner of the phone number showed on a business card in 'Squid Game' is suffering serious damage from prank calls. I would like to buy the number for 100 million won."

SCMP notes that Huh is known for his eccentric campaign pledges, which also include giving 100 million won in relief funds to all adults as well as a 1.5 million won "monthly dividend."

The phone number owner told MBC that, at first, he thought they were spam calls until he was told his number was shown on the Netflix series. He said that he was getting phone calls all through the night as well as text messages and pictures, however, he could not change his number because he had been using it for 10 years and it was linked with his business.

Hankook Ilbo, sister paper of the Korea Times, Netflix said the drama production company, Siren Pictures, is currently negotiating with the phone number owner to resolve the issue.

Insider has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Comments / 53

bubbsta
9d ago

THE SQUID GAME IS PHENOMENAL!!! hope it doesn't lose to much of a following over the voice dubbing, because it truly is a masterpiece, it should without a doubt be as big as the walking dead or anything comparable! think hunger games meets saw....many plot twist, and lots of just generally "cool" ideas per their games , its left wide open for future episodes...and honestly...should be made a movie with sequels

Reply(6)
29
Dnr187
9d ago

$85,000 to avoid random calls and get the collectors off ur back for a moment 🤔 no brainer

Reply(1)
8
anthony c
8d ago

that old man smiling on red light green light was hilarious😂🤦‍♂️

Reply(5)
9
