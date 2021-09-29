CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
On school bonuses, masks, meals and more, all eyes on DeSantis

By Jeffrey S. Solochek
Tampa Bay Times
 9 days ago
Governor Ron DeSantis shakes hands with a teacher as he hands her a bonus check for $1000 during a visit to Lakewood Elementary School, which was recently graded as an A school, up from an F in a couple of years, Wednesday, August 11, 2021 in St. Petersburg. [ MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE | Times ]

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has spent a lot of time touting his initiatives affecting the state’s public schools, teachers and students. Some of them haven’t worked out exactly as planned. Read on for the latest on that story and more Florida education news.

DeSantis convinced lawmakers to provide $1,000 bonuses for classroom teachers last year. At least 50 found the checks bounced when they made the deposits. The state blamed the bank.

DeSantis wanted to financially penalize school boards that went against his ban on strict mask mandates. The Biden Administration covered the withheld money for the Alachua and Broward school boards with a new grant program. • The State Board of Education has called a special meeting for Oct. 7 to consider the the actions of the districts defying the governor’s directives, the Alachua Chronicle reports. • The Duval County School Board is exploring how to fight the state’s attempts to control school district operations, the Florida Times-Union reports.

The governor also fought efforts to accept federal funds to keep children fed while schools are closed. He ultimately relented and applied for the money, which was approved late Monday, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Coronavirus concerns

Florida’s new school pandemic protocols have an upside and a downside. They came as many areas are seeing case counts decrease. Such was the case in Brevard County, Florida Today reports. But some medical experts warned Polk County school district leaders that the changes on quarantining could yield negative effects, the Ledger reports.

The Sarasota County school district returned to a mask-optional policy for students. It cited a decrease in case positivity in the county, the Herald-Tribune reports.

Schools serving many of Duval County’s poorest children saw the biggest declines in student test scores last spring. Educators said absenteeism during the pandemic played a critical factor, the Florida Times-Union reports.

Where have all the students gone? South Florida teachers spent part of the weekend visiting homes where children who haven’t returned to classes were known to have lived, WTVJ reports.

School safety

It’s been more than three years since the school shooting massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High. Many schools including in Broward County have yet to implement measures aimed at making campuses safer, WPLG reports. More from Florida Politics.

Five Leon County students have been arrested for gun incidents at school this year. That’s more than double the amount from all last year, the Tallahassee Democrat reports.

Orange County residents will go through metal detectors to enter School Board meetings. It’s one of several new district efforts to keep the meetings civil and safe, WKMG reports.

The threats continue. Two more Alachua County schools received threats of violence, continuing a trend that resumed this fall, the Gainesville Sun reports.• A 12-year-old girl was arrested for threatening a Collier County school, WINK reports.

A Bay County high school erupted into a riot in the courtyard. The school went into lockdown, and 16 students were arrested, WMBB reports.

The University of South Florida wants entry into the exclusive American Association of Universities. The Board of Governors is asking for $50 million to help the school gain access to the group.

Duke Energy is installing a solar canopy at John Hopkins Middle in St. Petersburg. It’s part of a plan to provide power to the site, which serves as a evacuation center, if the electricity goes out. It also will become part of the school’s curriculum.

Some Polk County high school students didn’t like new rules imposed by their principal. Fifteen were arrested during a protest where they called for the principal’s removal, the Ledger reports. A teacher at the school has been whipping up opposition to the school leader, the Ledger reports.

The Lee County school district is seeking a new superintendent. Officials have asked the public for ideas about what type of person to look for, before placing a national ad, the Fort Myers News-Press reports.

The Palm Beach County school district still needs bus drivers. Parents have raised safety concerns as their children wait for buses, the Palm Beach Post reports.

Are families taking advantage of Florida’s expanded voucher programs? Private schools in southwest Florida have seen an increase in applications since they took effect, WEAR reports.

Some state lawmakers want to extend the time parents have to determine if their children have special educational needs. They seek to match federal guidelines allowing assessment through age 9 instead of the state’s current age 5, Florida Politics reports.

A Wall Street Journal article noted a decline in men attending college. Gov. DeSantis called the trend “a good sign,” Florida Politics reports.

Before you go ... Have you seen this video of an Australian man’s tribute to his aunt, whose funeral he could not attend?

• • •

Related
Joe Duncan

Ron DeSantis' Mask Mandate Ban is Officially Overturned in Florida Court; Here's What it Means for Floridians

DeSantis' school mask ban is shot down. What's next?. Well, folks, it's official. After a bitterly contested and long protracted legal battle, Florida's ban on local mask mandates that might be implemented by the counties or communities we live in has officially been ruled "unlawful" by a Florida court. I've been with you reporting on this the entire time, since back in May of this year, when Florida Governor DeSantis first signed the executive order that banned cities, counties, and municipalities from implementing mask mandates to keep their citizens safe.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

DeSantis pandering to anti-vaccine, anti-masking constituency

Ron DeSantis is not interested in slowing down the rate of COVID infections in Florida, that much is clear. His only motivation is to cater to a radical pandemic-denialist, anti-vaccine, anti-masking constituency within his own party, and he has hand picked a new surgeon general who will buck the overwhelming scientific consensus to validate and enforce his warped, ideologically distorted agenda. This war on science has lost us more than 50,000 Floridians. This insanity must stop.
SCIENCE
erienewsnow.com

More Pennsylvania Schools Consider Joining Mask Lawsuits

A growing number of Pennsylvania school districts are reportedly considering joining a legal fight against the state's school mask mandate. The renewed mask rule for school students and staff sparked several lawsuits from Pennsylvania parents and lawmakers. The lawsuits are basically about whether acting Pennsylvania health secretary Allison Beam has...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
myclintonnews.com

Masks in Schools

The School District Board of Trustees will be asked Monday night to sign onto a statement allowing for mandatory masks in schools. This is due to the continuing threat of COVID-19. So far this school year, Covid has infected 368 students and staff, and has quarantined 1,027 students and staff in the Clinton-Joanna schools.
CLINTON, SC
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis bashed for not tapping $2.3B for schools

'The uncertainty this creates for schools and families is absurd.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking heat from Democrats for making Florida the only state in the country not to apply for billions in relief for school districts to help students impacted by the pandemic. Florida was cleared to receive more...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Feds give Broward schools more than $400K for defying Gov. DeSantis

The district is Florida's second to receive the federal funds. For Broward County School Board members who voted to require students to wear masks in defiance of gubernatorial order, the federal government has restored what Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken away — and then some. Broward County Public Schools received...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
tallahasseereports.com

Hanna Discusses DeSantis, New Quarantine Rules, Optional Masks

During a press conference on Monday, September 28, 2021, Leon County School Superintendent Rocky Hanna addressed a change in COVID protocols and commented on actions taken by Governor DeSantis. “I find it very disturbing that our governor has no intention of respecting the separation of power, which serves as the...
LEON COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

State board eyes 11 school districts over mask policies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Continuing to pressure school districts over their handling of COVID-19, the State Board of Education has scheduled a meeting next week to look at whether 11 districts have complied with rules aimed at preventing student mask mandates. The board will meet Oct. 7 and focus on the...
ALACHUA, FL
arcamax.com

Florida slaps penalties on all school districts with mask mandates

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Eight school districts, including all three in South Florida, received financial penalties Thursday for violating state rules that say parents must be able to choose whether their kids wear masks. The state Board of Education, without discussion, unanimously accepted Commissioner Richard Corcoran’s recommendation to impose penalties...
FLORIDA STATE
live5news.com

More than 600 mask exemptions approved at Charleston County schools

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County School District say there have been 610 mask exemptions which have been approved regarding the district’s mask mandate. In addition, the district says there are 24 students learning virtually because those students do not want to wear a mask in...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
miamitimesonline.com

$2.3 billion in limbo for schools thanks to DeSantis

The U.S. Department of Education is ratcheting up pressure on Florida to submit a plan for how it intends to use the latest round of federal COVID-19 relief funding for schools. Florida is now the only state or U.S. territory that hasn’t submitted a plan for spending American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.
EDUCATION
Fayetteville Observer

Our View: Harnett County schools’ decision to go ‘mask-optional’ makes no sense at all

The school board in Harnett County voted 4 to 1 on Monday night to make masks optional in the school system, against the advice of county public health officials. The board members made a bad decision. It is not one that was a mistake, however, or a decision made between two equally valid choices. It was more like the board members saw a glowing, red eye on a stove, were told it was hot and then touched it anyway.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
