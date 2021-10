Oil prices fall on Russia and US crude inventories. The offer by Russia to pump more natural gas to Europe, while short on detail, was enough to send natural gas prices 10% lower overnight, capping oil’s potential gains. That was followed by official US Crude Inventory data which showed a large jump of 3.25 million barrels. Heating oil, gasoline and distillate inventories showed equally large jumps, suggesting that US production is now back on track after Hurricane Ida. That was enough to spark a sell-off by oil which was already heavily long.

