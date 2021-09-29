CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Northampton, PA

High school wrestling: True Power, Super 32 and Dawg Duals

By Tom Housenick, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 9 days ago

Six boys and two girls will represent the Lehigh Valley region in Saturday’s second True Power wrestling tournament hosted by PA Power Wrestling.

The event starts with a girls card with nine matches at 4 p.m. at the Tyrone Armory, followed at 6 by 17 boys matches.

Here are the matchups involving locals: (Girls) Palisades’ Savannah Witt vs. Kennett’s Haylie Jaffe at 128 pounds; Parkland’s Paige Yatcilla vs. North Allegheny’s Leyna Rumpler at 150; (Boys) Bethlehem Catholic’s Shane McFillin vs. Malvern Prep’s Anthony Mutarelli at 106; Faith Christian Academy’s Gauge Botero vs. Malvern Prep’s Jack Consiglio at 120; Quakertown’s Mason Ziegler vs. Chambersburg’s Karl Shindledecker at 126; Bethlehem Catholic’s Kollin Rath vs. Malvern Prep’s Spencer Barnhart at 132; Saucon Valley’s Jake Jones vs. Interboro’s Dom D’Agostino at 175; Easton’s Matt Cruise vs. Wyoming Seminary’s D.J. Moehring at 285.

Ziegler, Jones and Cruise are returning state medalists. The other three are incoming freshmen with strong pedigrees.

Dawg Duals

Easton is hosting the inaugural Dawg Duals on Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Chrin Community Center in Palmer Township.

The 10-team folkstyle dual event will feature Easton, Liberty, Benton, North Hunterdon, Hunterdon Central, Delaware Valley, Gettysburg, Christian Brothers Academy (N.J.), Delaware Valley (N.J.) and Delaware Military Academy.

For more information, email tournament director Carl Scalzo at cscalzo@easton-pa.com or Red Rovers coach Jody Karam at karamjody@msn.com .

Super 32 early entries

This year’s Super 32 is Oct. 23-24, at the Greensboro Coliseum’s Special Events Center in Greensboro, N.C. Here is a look at the entrants so far, listed alphabetically by school:

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

Bethlehem Catholic: Nathan Desmond (106), Shane McFillin (106), Ashton Campbell (120), Ryder Campbell (120), Dante Frinzi (126), Marco Frinzi (126), Kollin Rath (126), Tyler Kasak (138), Andrew Harmon (145), Landon Muth (145), Charlie Scanlan (145) and James DeLuise (160);

Easton : Ben Fanelli (113) and Matt Cruise (285)

Faith Christian : Gauge Botero (113), Max Stein (126), Eric Alderfer (145) and Leo Muzika (285)

Nazareth : Tahir Parkins (106)

Northampton : Carson Wagner (113)

Quakertown : Mason Ziegler (120), Collin Gaj (138) and Calvin Lachman (170)

Saucon Valley : Liam Scrivanich (160)

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

Palisades : Savannah Witt (123)

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Bethlehem Catholic : Reef Dillard (80), Noah Fenner (80), Keanu Dillard (95), Mason Thomas (105)

East Stroudsburg : Ryan Mitchell (100)

Emmaus : Emilio Albanese (80)

Faith Christian : Fred Bachmann (75), Joe Bachmann (90), Clayton Waltenbaugh (95), Jonny O’Brien (100), Jacob Stein (105), Nicholas Singer (120), Mason Wagner (128), Shane Wagner (128), Arment Waltenbaugh (128), Cael Weidemoyer (145), Jason Singer (180), Adam Waters (180)

Northampton : Gabe Ballard (85), Trey Wagner (105)

Northwestern : Dominic Sumpolec (145), Luke Fugazzotto (157)

Saucon Valley : Carter Chunko (90)

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism. If you’re not already signed up, we hope you will consider subscribing . Already a print subscriber? If you haven’t already, please activate your digital access .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Morning Call

Thursday’s Lehigh Valley Varsity Results and Friday’s Schedule

Here are Thursday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results and Friday’s schedule. FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE H.S. FOOTBALL EPC Central Catholic at Nazareth Freedom at Whitehall Emmaus at Liberty Dieruff at Pocono Mountain East Northampton at Pleasant Valley Parkland at East Stroudsburg South Pocono Mountain West at Allen Stroudsburg at East Stroudsburg North COLONIAL LEAGUE Bangor at Lehighton Blue Mountain at ...
NAZARETH, PA
The Morning Call

Lehigh Valley high school football: Another marquee EPC matchup canceled by COVID; plus a look at the Week 7 matchups

On Thursday morning, Easton coach Jeff Braido ended an interview talking about Saturday’s scheduled game with Bethlehem Catholic with a note of caution considering the ongoing issues created by COVID-19. “Every chance you get to play, you have to cherish it because you never know what’s going to happen next,” he said. “We take things around here day-by-day. We just want to make it to Saturday ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
The Morning Call

Another Lehigh Valley high school football game has been sidelined by COVID-19

The Dieruff football team was hoping to keep the positive vibes going after beating Stroudsburg last week for its first win of the season. The Huskies were supposed to travel to Pocono Mountain East Friday night for an Eastern Pennsylvania Conference North Division game but that game, like Easton at Bethlehem Catholic in the EPC’s South Division, has been postponed by COVID-19 issues at Pocono ...
EASTON, PA
The Morning Call

Executive Education football has found a foe; will play first home game Saturday at Muhlenberg College

Executive Education will have a football game this weekend after all. The Raptors athletic department spread the word that the east Allentown school was looking for an opponent after their game with a team from Canada was canceled for COVID-19 related reasons. Line Mountain, a Class 2A school and District 4 member from Herndon, Northumberland County, answered the call and will be coming to ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kennett Township, PA
City
Wyoming, PA
City
East Stroudsburg, PA
City
Gettysburg, PA
City
Northampton, PA
City
Nazareth, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Emmaus, PA
State
Wyoming State
Northampton, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Northampton, PA
Sports
City
Chambersburg, PA
The Morning Call

Lehigh Valley trick or treat times and Halloween parades: Full schedule

When is trick or treat in the Lehigh Valley for 2021? Here is a list of times in every town, as well as Halloween parades. Trick or Treat Alburtis: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31 Allen Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31 Allentown: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29 Bangor: 2-5 p.m. Oct. 31 Bath: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31 Bethlehem: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29 Bethlehem Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29. Catasauqua: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30, rain date, Oct. 31 ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy