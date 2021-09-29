High school wrestling: True Power, Super 32 and Dawg Duals

Six boys and two girls will represent the Lehigh Valley region in Saturday’s second True Power wrestling tournament hosted by PA Power Wrestling.

The event starts with a girls card with nine matches at 4 p.m. at the Tyrone Armory, followed at 6 by 17 boys matches.

Here are the matchups involving locals: (Girls) Palisades’ Savannah Witt vs. Kennett’s Haylie Jaffe at 128 pounds; Parkland’s Paige Yatcilla vs. North Allegheny’s Leyna Rumpler at 150; (Boys) Bethlehem Catholic’s Shane McFillin vs. Malvern Prep’s Anthony Mutarelli at 106; Faith Christian Academy’s Gauge Botero vs. Malvern Prep’s Jack Consiglio at 120; Quakertown’s Mason Ziegler vs. Chambersburg’s Karl Shindledecker at 126; Bethlehem Catholic’s Kollin Rath vs. Malvern Prep’s Spencer Barnhart at 132; Saucon Valley’s Jake Jones vs. Interboro’s Dom D’Agostino at 175; Easton’s Matt Cruise vs. Wyoming Seminary’s D.J. Moehring at 285.

Ziegler, Jones and Cruise are returning state medalists. The other three are incoming freshmen with strong pedigrees.

Dawg Duals

Easton is hosting the inaugural Dawg Duals on Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Chrin Community Center in Palmer Township.

The 10-team folkstyle dual event will feature Easton, Liberty, Benton, North Hunterdon, Hunterdon Central, Delaware Valley, Gettysburg, Christian Brothers Academy (N.J.), Delaware Valley (N.J.) and Delaware Military Academy.

For more information, email tournament director Carl Scalzo at cscalzo@easton-pa.com or Red Rovers coach Jody Karam at karamjody@msn.com .

Super 32 early entries

This year’s Super 32 is Oct. 23-24, at the Greensboro Coliseum’s Special Events Center in Greensboro, N.C. Here is a look at the entrants so far, listed alphabetically by school:

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

Bethlehem Catholic: Nathan Desmond (106), Shane McFillin (106), Ashton Campbell (120), Ryder Campbell (120), Dante Frinzi (126), Marco Frinzi (126), Kollin Rath (126), Tyler Kasak (138), Andrew Harmon (145), Landon Muth (145), Charlie Scanlan (145) and James DeLuise (160);

Easton : Ben Fanelli (113) and Matt Cruise (285)

Faith Christian : Gauge Botero (113), Max Stein (126), Eric Alderfer (145) and Leo Muzika (285)

Nazareth : Tahir Parkins (106)

Northampton : Carson Wagner (113)

Quakertown : Mason Ziegler (120), Collin Gaj (138) and Calvin Lachman (170)

Saucon Valley : Liam Scrivanich (160)

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

Palisades : Savannah Witt (123)

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Bethlehem Catholic : Reef Dillard (80), Noah Fenner (80), Keanu Dillard (95), Mason Thomas (105)

East Stroudsburg : Ryan Mitchell (100)

Emmaus : Emilio Albanese (80)

Faith Christian : Fred Bachmann (75), Joe Bachmann (90), Clayton Waltenbaugh (95), Jonny O’Brien (100), Jacob Stein (105), Nicholas Singer (120), Mason Wagner (128), Shane Wagner (128), Arment Waltenbaugh (128), Cael Weidemoyer (145), Jason Singer (180), Adam Waters (180)

Northampton : Gabe Ballard (85), Trey Wagner (105)

Northwestern : Dominic Sumpolec (145), Luke Fugazzotto (157)

Saucon Valley : Carter Chunko (90)

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

