Back in mid-April, IndyCar became the last major world racing series to start their 2021 season. Now, they are the first series to end their season. The delayed event at the Long Beach street circuit serves as the last of three consecutive west coast races to determine the series championship. Two weeks ago, this was a close battle between Pato O'Ward and the trailing Alex Palou. Now, no matter what O'Ward does, Palou needs to finish just tenth or better to win the title.

