Stock plummets for QB Spencer Ratter in latest 2022 NFL mock draft

We're through four weeks of the college football season, which means it's time to reset what we know and don't know about the 2022 NFL draft. When I did my preseason rankings earlier this month, I noted all of the changes that were likely to come this fall. That's because this is such a crucial evaluation period for underclassmen and seniors; games matter, and what happens in them far exceeds the importance of the hype off the field. So far, we've seen a few risers, fallers and surprises from the top of my Big Board, along with a couple of notable injuries.

