River Islands gets the nod for more schools, parks and lakes

There’s a lot happening at River Islands in Lathrop this fall, including preview showings and grand openings of a number of new-home neighborhoods. Given the popularity of the master-planned community, there are always new neighborhoods in the design and building phases as other successful neighborhoods are completed. The result is that River Islands today offers home designs from award-winning architectural firms, built by some of the state’s best homebuilders, priced from the mid-$500,000s to well over $800,000.