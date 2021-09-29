CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lathrop, CA

River Islands gets the nod for more schools, parks and lakes

By BANG Advertising Staff and correspondents
Mercury News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a lot happening at River Islands in Lathrop this fall, including preview showings and grand openings of a number of new-home neighborhoods. Given the popularity of the master-planned community, there are always new neighborhoods in the design and building phases as other successful neighborhoods are completed. The result is that River Islands today offers home designs from award-winning architectural firms, built by some of the state’s best homebuilders, priced from the mid-$500,000s to well over $800,000.

www.mercurynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
The Hill

136 countries agree to deal on global minimum tax

The Organization for Economic Cooperation Development (OECD) announced Friday that 136 countries have agreed to a deal on a global minimum corporate tax of 15 percent. The deal is a top priority for the Biden administration, which sees the international tax agreement as a way to prevent U.S. companies from becoming less competitive if lawmakers raise the U.S. corporate tax rate.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lathrop, CA
Government
City
Lathrop, CA
Local
California Government
City
Balboa Peninsula, CA
NBC News

Trump misled about D.C. hotel finances, House panel says

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump provided “misleading information about the financial situation” of his hotel in Washington while he was in office, according to the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The committee, which recently obtained documents from the General Services Administration, found that Trump reported his hotel in downtown...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#13 Lakes#San Joaquin River#Restaurants#Islanders Field#Kiper Homes#Signature Homes
CBS News

U.S. nuclear submarine USS Connecticut damaged in underwater collision with unknown "object" in South China Sea

Washington — A U.S. nuclear submarine sustained damage and some crew members were injured when it "struck an object" while operating at depth a week ago in one of the most sensitive bodies of water on the planet, the South China Sea. The U.S. Navy confirmed in a statement on Thursday that the USS Connecticut, a nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine, struck the unidentified object on October 2, "while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region."
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy