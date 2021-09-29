Guy who catfished teens in West Virginia to get child porn jailed for 20 years

A southwest Washington man who pleaded guilty in a scheme in which he enticed and pressured teens into sending him sexually explicit photos and videos has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

The Columbian reports Joshua Punt, of Ridgefield, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to production of child pornography, enticement of a minor, distribution of child pornography and advertisement of child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Punt posed as a teen and used the messaging apps Kik and Snapchat to contact teens across the country and convince them to send sexual photos.

Victims have been identified in New York, Arkansas, California, Texas, Nevada, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

