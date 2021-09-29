CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slovenia temporarily suspends J&J's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine

ZAGREB, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Slovenia on Wednesday temporarily suspended the application of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccines after death of a young woman, STA national news agency cited health minister Janez Poklukar as saying.

The decision is due to the suspicion of complications following the vaccination, the agency quoted the minister as saying.

“The patient had blood clots and bleeding in brain at the same time, the intensive care was not successful,” said Igor Rigler, a neurologist at the Ljubljana hospital centre, according to STA. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Alison Williams)

