Chicago White Sox: Dallas Keuchel should be on the postseason roster

By Mitchell Kaminski
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas Keuchel had one of his best starts in recent memory for the Chicago White Sox on Monday afternoon. The veteran left-hander tossed five solid innings of two-run ball against the Detroit Tigers. Keuchel did allow seven hits and two walks but one of his hits was due to tough luck.

'Tough decisions' ahead for Chicago, Keuchel

The American League Division Series starts Oct. 7 and the White Sox have a roster decision to make beforehand regarding left-hander Dallas Keuchel. With five games left in the regular season, it’s anybody’s guess whether Keuchel will be on Chicago’s postseason roster. But maybe Keuchel opened up some eyes as...
