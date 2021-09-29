Wednesday AM Forecast: Widespread rain will bring heavy downpours
Grab your rain gear today, you may be jumping puddles this afternoon. Today & Tonight: Showers and storms will be in and out all day today. Some will bring a brief heavy downpour, keep an eye out for street and poor drainage flooding in low lying areas. In the morning hours, showers will be most likely for areas south of I-10. In the afternoon, everyone will likely see rain. Temperatures will max out in the low 80s for the drier areas, the very rainy spots will likely stay in the 70s all day. Overnight the showers will clear out and temperatures will be in the upper 60s.www.wbrz.com
Comments / 0