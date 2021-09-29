Wednesday AM Forecast: Widespread rain will bring heavy downpours

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A few showers moved across parts of South Florida on Friday morning as temperatures hovered in the low 80s. Another hot and humid day ahead with highs around 90 degrees. With the humidity, it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s. It will be hazy at times due to some late-season Saharan dust. Afternoon scattered storms are possible. Minor coastal flooding will be possible due to the higher than normal King Tides. Friday night’s lows fall to the upper 70s. The rain chance will be highest on Saturday as a trough of low pressure develops and deep tropical moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico. A very moist, unstable atmosphere will lead to more widespread showers and storms especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Some heavy downpours and localized flooding will be possible. On Sunday forecast models are hinting at drier air moving in and that will help to lower our rain chances. If you are planning any outdoor activities, Sunday will not be as soggy as Saturday but spotty storms will still be possible for the second half of the weekend. Highs will remain in the upper 80s.

