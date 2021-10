[We’re updating with the latest news at the end as always!]. Amazon’s New World is officially live everywhere now as the West coast servers have just gone live, and it’s blown way past its beta concurrency records by kind of a lot. As I type this just a few hours after server up for the East coast US, the game counts over half a million concurrent players right now – 600K as of 11 a.m. EDT, in fact. Steam user reviews are still sitting at mixed, with more than half positive (though it looks like there’s a bit of bombing going on already), and of course, you’re likely to be facing queues on some of the more popular servers.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO