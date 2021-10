Three former New York Police Department officers have pleaded guilty in two bribery schemes, the Department of Justice said in a press release Thursday. Robert Hassett, Heather Busch and Robert Smith all acknowledged their roles in the "Tow Truck Scheme," in which they were paid to direct damaged vehicles to a certain tow truck company, and the "Victim Database Scheme," in which they sold crash victims' personal information.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO