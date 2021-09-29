CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

2 residents hurt, 1 critically in Bronx apartment fire

 9 days ago

Two people were hurt, one critically, in an apartment fire in the Bronx early Wednesday.

The fire broke out on West 238th Street in Van Courtlandt Village just after 3 a.m.

Citizen App showed the flames bursting out of the building's windows.

The fire started on the fifth floor of the six-story building.

It took more than 100 firefighters about an hour and a half to get the fire under control.

The injured residents were rushed to Harlem Hospital and NY Presbyterian Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ALSO READ | Man found dead in restaurant vent after apparent burglary attempt

Police say the man tried to get into the eatery through a rooftop exhaust fan.

