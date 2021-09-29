CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Officials ID Man Fatally Struck By Squad Car In Mounds View, Deputy Who Hit Him

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EfyyT_0cBUgMTw00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified the man who was fatally struck by a squad car last week after allegedly firing at law enforcement , as well as the deputy who hit the man.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man killed as 48-year-old Troy Engstrom. According to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, Engstrom was a domestic assault suspect who allegedly fired a gun at the AmercInn in Mounds View around 10:40 a.m. Sept. 22. Responding officers found him on the 5200 block of Pinewood Court, where he allegedly raised a handgun and fired at approaching squad vehicles.

One of the bullets struck a Ramsey County deputy’s windshield. That deputy, who the BCA identified as Sgt. Donald Rindal, then hit Engstrom with his vehicle, knocking him into a fence. Engstrom was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he later died.

The sheriff’s office says that a “cocked handgun” was recovered at the scene.

Rindal has been placed on administrative leave. The BCA is still investigating his use of force.

The domestic assault incident that prompted law enforcement to respond is also still under investigation.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Ramsey Co. Sheriff’s Office Releases Dash Cam Footage Of Fatal Incidents In Mounds View, Maplewood

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office released Friday dash camera footage of two incidents last month that ended with people dead. In one of the critical incidents, a sheriff’s deputy rammed a man with a squad vehicle in Mounds Views after the armed individual fired at them. The man later died at the hospital. In the other incident, deputies pursued a stolen vehicle with six teenagers inside that crashed in Maplewood. Two of the teens in the car died. Maplewood Crash According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy tried to stop the stolen car with six teenage friends...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

MN State Patrol Investigating After Man Found Dead On Highway 610 In Brooklyn Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An investigation is underway Friday morning after a pedestrian was found dead on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park. According to Brooklyn Park police, officers responded at 2:27 a.m. to the report of a person in the road who appeared deceased at Highway 610 and Zane Avenue North. Once there, officers located the deceased individual in the westbound lane of the highway. Police said the individual was struck by a motorist traveling on the roadway. “The driver stopped and remained on scene to speak with officers,” police said. The Minnesota State Patrol has since taken over the investigation...
CBS Minnesota

Standoff In St. Paul Ends Peacefully With Man In Custody

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police helped negotiate a peaceful ending to an armed standoff Friday afternoon. According to police, officers responded late in the morning to a call at the intersection of Rice Street and Larpenteur Avenue, where they encountered a man was threatening to shoot himself and others. Bystanders and area businesses were evacuated. (credit: CBS) A crisis negotiating unit was able to keep people safe as officers spoke with the man and later took him into custody. Officers initially responded to the intersection on a report that a man was shot in the arm. That man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.   More On WCCO.com: 'She Was A Light Everywhere She Went': Autumn Merrick ID'd As Woman On Scooter Killed In Crash Following Shootout In Downtown Mpls. MDH: 11th School Staff Member Dies Due To COVID 'It's Almost Miraculous': Heads-Up Janitor Helps Save Doctor's Life Lyon County Men Fined Over $1M For Causing Oil Spill In Yellow Medicine River
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘She Was A Light Everywhere She Went’: Autumn Merrick ID’d As Woman On Scooter Killed In Crash Following Shootout In Downtown Mpls.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say they have identified four suspects after a shootout between two cars on the streets of downtown Minneapolis ended in a crash that killed an innocent woman Wednesday night. While police initially said four men had been arrested, a department spokesperson later told WCCO they have only identified suspects and no one is in custody. Police received a call just after 11 p.m. about multiple gunshots coming from the 1800 block of Nicollet Avenue. There were reports of two cars driving side by side, shooting at each other. Multiple men were occupying each car. John Giamattei and his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Cars
Ramsey County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Hennepin County, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
County
Ramsey County, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
Mounds View, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Mounds View, MN
Hennepin County, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Woman Found Dead After Two Hour Standoff In Crow Wing County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead after a nearly 2-hour standoff took place in Crow Wing County Thursday. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received reports of gunshots around 11:00 p.m. near County Road 4 in Lake Edward Township. When deputies arrived at the scene they encountered a man with a rifle and handgun. Law enforcement negotiated with the man for nearly two hours until they convinced the suspect to put his weapons in a safe location. The suspect was then taken into custody while authorities searched the property of the earlier shooting complaint. While searching they discovered a deceased woman inside a cabin with an apparent gunshot wound. This incident is currently under active investigation and authorities say they don’t plan on releasing individual names anytime soon. Little else is known at this time.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

84-Year-Old Staples Man Killed In Lawn Mower Incident

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An 84-year-old man was killed in a lawnmower incident on Wednesday in Wadena County. According to the Wadena County Sheriff, he was found outside in a mowed field, and it looked as though he was working on a broken lawnmower when it backed up and pinned him to the ground. Authorities found him on Wednesday around 7:20 a.m., though it was unclear how long he had been outside. He was identified as Russell Schimpp from Staples.   More On WCCO.com: 'She Was A Light Everywhere She Went': Autumn Merrick ID'd As Woman On Scooter Killed In Crash Following Shootout In Downtown Mpls. MDH: 11th School Staff Member Dies Due To COVID 'It's Almost Miraculous': Heads-Up Janitor Helps Save Doctor's Life Lyon County Men Fined Over $1M For Causing Oil Spill In Yellow Medicine River
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Blaine Man Fired Shotgun Through Neighborhood, At Officers Before Deputy Shot Him

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the Blaine man who was shot and wounded by a deputy Monday after he allegedly fired a shotgun and rifle at law enforcement from his front door. Randall William Reeve, 62, was charged Wednesday with first-degree assault, making threats of violence and recklessly discharging a firearm in a city. The criminal complaint filed by the Anoka County Attorney’s Office says Blaine police officers were called to his residence on the 10000 block of Quincy Boulevard Northeast just after 10 p.m. on reports that he was threatening people and firing a...
BLAINE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police Seek Man Who Forced Way Into Mounds View Home

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Mounds View police are looking for a 25-year-old man in connection with a pair of home invasions in the city this week. Officers were called to the 8000 block of Eastwood Road late Thursday morning on a report of an attempted robbery. A resident says a man knocked on their door, then forced his way in and threw them on the floor. He demanded money, but ran off when the victim started yelling for help. (credit: Mounds View Police) Investigators say they believe the man fled the area with the help of a driver. His description matches that of the suspect in a similar incident that happened Wednesday. Police are asking for anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911, or 763-717-4070. While police disclosed the suspect’s name, WCCO typically doesn’t identify suspect before they’ve been formally charged.   More On WCCO.com: 'She Was A Light Everywhere She Went': Autumn Merrick ID'd As Woman On Scooter Killed In Crash Following Shootout In Downtown Mpls. MDH: 11th School Staff Member Dies Due To COVID 'It's Almost Miraculous': Heads-Up Janitor Helps Save Doctor's Life Lyon County Men Fined Over $1M For Causing Oil Spill In Yellow Medicine River
MOUNDS VIEW, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Wcco#Pinewood Court#Bca#Sgt#Hennepin Healthcare#Drum Magazine#Cold Weather Rule Takes
CBS Minnesota

Boy Shot In East St. Paul Alley, Where Police Found 15 Bullet Shells

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A boy is expected to survive after he was shot on St. Paul’s east side late Thursday afternoon. A witness told police they heard 15 to 20 gunshots at about 4:20 p.m. on the 500 block of Sims Avenue, in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. They also saw two males flee the scene in an SUV. Investigators later found 15 shell casings in a nearby alley. (credit: CBS) The young victim, who is only described by police as a juvenile, later showed up at Regions Hospital. Police are still investigating, and say no one is in custody.   More On WCCO.com: 'She Was A Light Everywhere She Went': Autumn Merrick ID'd As Woman On Scooter Killed In Crash Following Shootout In Downtown Mpls. MDH: 11th School Staff Member Dies Due To COVID 'It's Almost Miraculous': Heads-Up Janitor Helps Save Doctor's Life Lyon County Men Fined Over $1M For Causing Oil Spill In Yellow Medicine River
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Scam Calls From Person Claiming To Be A Deputy

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating several scam phone calls from a person claiming to be affiliated with the office. Authorities say the person identifies himself as a deputy with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and goes on to tell the victim that they did not show up for jury selection. Then the person tells the victim they could be criminally charged, or instead, they could “take care of things” by making a payment to the sheriff’s office. Officials say the scam is not Anoka County Sheriff’s Office protocol, and encourages people who have received this phone call not to give out personal information and to instead contact Anoka County dispatch to make a report.   More On WCCO.com: 'She Was A Light Everywhere She Went': Autumn Merrick ID'd As Woman On Scooter Killed In Crash Following Shootout In Downtown Mpls. MDH: 11th School Staff Member Dies Due To COVID 'It's Almost Miraculous': Heads-Up Janitor Helps Save Doctor's Life Lyon County Men Fined Over $1M For Causing Oil Spill In Yellow Medicine River
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Killed In Crash In Coon Rapids

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a motorcyclist died after losing control and crashing in Coon Rapids early Thursday morning. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said the man crashed near the 3400 block of River Rapids Drive Northwest just after 1:30 a.m. The man was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene. Authorities did not identify him. The crash is under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: 'She Was A Light Everywhere She Went': Autumn Merrick ID'd As Woman On Scooter Killed In Crash Following Shootout In Downtown Mpls. MDH: 11th School Staff Member Dies Due To COVID 'It's Almost Miraculous': Heads-Up Janitor Helps Save Doctor's Life Lyon County Men Fined Over $1M For Causing Oil Spill In Yellow Medicine River
COON RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

David Donnell Jr. Indicted On 11 Charges In Killing Of Red Lake Tribal Officer Ryan Bialke

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A grand jury indicted a Red Lake man on 11 counts for allegedly shooting at five tribal police officers in July, killing one of them. David Donnell Jr., 28, faces once count of first-degree murder, four counts of assault with intent to commit murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of discharging, carrying, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and one count of possessing firearms as an unlawful controlled substance user. (credit: Sherburne County) Murder and assault charges were originally filed against Donnell shortly after the shooting this summer. According...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Minnesota

Man Fatally Run Over In St. Paul Identified As Al Rakip J. Zaidi

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials have identified the man fatally run over Tuesday morning near downtown St. Paul. The St. Paul Police Department identified the victim as 21-year-old Al Rakip J. Zaidi of St. Paul. His death marked the 31st homicide in the city this year. According to police, Zaidi was intentionally hit with a vehicle around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 10th and Broadway streets. Investigators arrested two suspects hours later. Both suspects are in the Ramsey County Jail pending murder charges.   More On WCCO.com: 'She Was A Light Everywhere She Went': Autumn Merrick ID'd As Woman On Scooter Killed In Crash Following Shootout In Downtown Mpls. MDH: 11th School Staff Member Dies Due To COVID 'It's Almost Miraculous': Heads-Up Janitor Helps Save Doctor's Life Lyon County Men Fined Over $1M For Causing Oil Spill In Yellow Medicine River
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Airlifted To Hospital After Pickup Crashes Near Osakis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people were airlifted to a central Minnesota hospital Thursday afternoon after a pickup lost control and crashed near Osakis. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 73, about 5 miles north of Osakis. Investigators say a full-sized pickup heading east on County Road 73 left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned on its side. Emergency crews extricated the driver from the pickup. He was immediately flown to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment. An ambulance initially brought his female passenger...
OSAKIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Federal Prosecutors Not Filing Charges Against Officer In Jacob Blake Shooting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Federal prosecutors announced Friday that they won’t file charges against a white police officer who shot Jacob Blake in Wisconsin last year. Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake, who is Black, during a domestic disturbance in Kenosha in August 2020. The shooting left Blake paralyzed from the waist down and sparked several nights of protests. An Illinois man shot three people, killing two of them, during one of the demonstrations. State prosecutors decided not to file charges against Sheskey in January after video showed that Blake had been armed with a knife. The U.S. Department of Justice launched its own investigation days after the shooting. The agency announced Friday that it won’t pursue charges against Sheskey either, saying there’s not enough evidence to prove he used excessive force or violated Blake’s federal rights. (© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
MADISON, WI
CBS Minnesota

Prosecutors Want Leeway On Sentencing Rules In Daunte Wright Case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking approval for a more severe penalty than what is outlined in state guidelines if a former suburban Minneapolis police officer is convicted in the shooting death of Daunte Wright. Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter is facing charges of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Wright, who was shot while he was trying to drive away from officers during a traffic stop in April. The sentencing guidelines for first-degree manslaughter range from 6 to 81/2 years in prison. Potter has pleaded not guilty. She is scheduled to stand trial in December. The move is similar...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot By Deputy In Blaine Hospitalized; Neighbors Shaken After Night Of Gunfire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the man shot Monday night by an Anoka County sheriff’s deputy in Blaine is alive and in the hospital. Investigators say the man fired a gun several times in a neighborhood of the north metro suburb. Neither his name, nor that of the officer who shot him, have been released. As of noontime Tuesday, the area where the shooting happened — the 10500 block of Quincy Drive Northeast — has reopened. Earlier in the morning, neighbors were seen surveying their homes and cars, looking for bullet holes from the...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Men Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl Onto Red Lake Reservation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men are facing federal charges for their alleged involvement in trafficking fentanyl onto the Red Lake Indian Reservation in northern Minnesota earlier this year. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 40-year-old Christopher Richard, from Detroit, Michigan, is accused of helping distribute more than 40 grams of the synthetic opioid on the reservation in March. MORE: Law Enforcement Encourages Parents, Schools To Prioritize Pill Warnings After Spike In Drug Overdoses Bemidji resident Leroy Varney, 52, is charged in a separate case stemming from allegations he had more than 40 grams and planned to sell “on and around” the reservation in late April. Richard is charged with a count each of conspiracy and intent to distribute fentanyl, while Varney faces a count of possession with intent to distribute the opioid.   More On WCCO.com: 'She Was A Light Everywhere She Went': Autumn Merrick ID'd As Woman On Scooter Killed In Crash Following Shootout In Downtown Mpls. MDH: 11th School Staff Member Dies Due To COVID 'It's Almost Miraculous': Heads-Up Janitor Helps Save Doctor's Life Lyon County Men Fined Over $1M For Causing Oil Spill In Yellow Medicine River
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Nicholas Kraus, Accused Of Fatally Plowing Into Uptown Protesters, To Stand Trial In March

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A trial date has been set for Nicholas Kraus, the man charged with murder for allegedly plowing his SUV into a group of protesters in Minneapolis earlier this year, killing one woman and injuring three others. According to Hennepin County court documents, Kraus, 35, will stand trial for the killing of Deona Knajdek beginning on March 21. He is facing one count of second-degree intentional murder in the June 13 death of the 31-year-old activist and mother of two. He also faces two charges of second-degree assault stemming from other injuries in the crash. Nicholas Kraus (credit:...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Plymouth Police Narrow Down Description Of Suspect Car In Hit-And-Run

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Plymouth released more information Tuesday on the suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run last month that left a teenager with critical injuries. The Plymouth Police Department says that investigators have narrowed down the details of the vehicle to a black-pearl colored Acura TSX (2011-2014) with damage and missing pieces to the lower front bumper and a missing A-pillar trim next to the front driver’s side windshield. (credit: Plymouth Police Department) The sedan is suspected in the Sept. 25 crash at the intersection of Rockford Road and Vicksburg Lane. The victim, a 19-year-old cyclist, suffered life-threatening injuries. Investigators are asking that anyone who sees the vehicle, knows its whereabouts, or knows anything else about the crash to call police at 763-509-5669.   More On WCCO.com: 'She Was A Light Everywhere She Went': Autumn Merrick ID'd As Woman On Scooter Killed In Crash Following Shootout In Downtown Mpls. MDH: 11th School Staff Member Dies Due To COVID 'It's Almost Miraculous': Heads-Up Janitor Helps Save Doctor's Life Lyon County Men Fined Over $1M For Causing Oil Spill In Yellow Medicine River
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
41K+
Followers
17K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy