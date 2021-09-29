Officials ID Man Fatally Struck By Squad Car In Mounds View, Deputy Who Hit Him

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified the man who was fatally struck by a squad car last week after allegedly firing at law enforcement , as well as the deputy who hit the man.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man killed as 48-year-old Troy Engstrom. According to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, Engstrom was a domestic assault suspect who allegedly fired a gun at the AmercInn in Mounds View around 10:40 a.m. Sept. 22. Responding officers found him on the 5200 block of Pinewood Court, where he allegedly raised a handgun and fired at approaching squad vehicles.

One of the bullets struck a Ramsey County deputy’s windshield. That deputy, who the BCA identified as Sgt. Donald Rindal, then hit Engstrom with his vehicle, knocking him into a fence. Engstrom was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he later died.

The sheriff’s office says that a “cocked handgun” was recovered at the scene.

Rindal has been placed on administrative leave. The BCA is still investigating his use of force.

The domestic assault incident that prompted law enforcement to respond is also still under investigation.

