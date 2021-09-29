Scripps spinout raises $80M for RNA-modulating drugs

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, an OrbiMed spinout that launched publicly just earlier this year, has soared right past its mark in an initial public offering. Trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol "THRX," Theseus saw its share prices rise by more than 20% by 1 p.m. in its first day of trading. The company sold 10 million shares at $16 each, the high point of its range, thus raising $160 million. That's $60 million more than it had planned when it filed IPO papers last month.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO