Cambridge, MA

Scripps spinout raises $80M for RNA-modulating drugs

By Rowan Walrath
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 9 days ago
The startup plans to hire both at its headquarters in Cambridge and at its research and development facility in Jupiter, Florida.

Boston Business Journal

Lola.com is being acquired by Capital One

Lola.com, the Boston business travel startup that one year ago pivoted to salvage its business from the pandemic, has found its final destination. The company is being acquired for an undisclosed amount by Virginia-based lender Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF), according to a statement sent via email by CEO Mike Volpe.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Business Journal

RA Capital wraps third fund at $880M

Venture capital firm RA Capital Management has raised an $880 million fund, its third pool of capital for investment in biotech and pharmaceutical companies. The Boston-based firm says it will use a multi-stage approach, including new company formation, public equity and traditional venture financing — although RA Capital did not specify what stages it plans to target. This fund in particular will go largely toward investments in private companies.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Business Journal

Women-led cloud startup is the latest 'unicorn,' gaining $1B valuation

After Transmit Security surpassed the $1 billion valuation this past June, another Massachusetts startup has achieved "unicorn" status. Cambridge cloud startup Solo.io said on Thursday it achieved the billion-dollar valuation after raising $135 million in Series C funding. Altimeter Capital led the round, with participation from existing investors Redpoint Ventures and True Ventures.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Johnson Building & Construction Inc..

Boston area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing, including one with total debt above $1 million, during the week that ended Oct. 1. Year to date through Oct. 1, 2021, the court recorded 46 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 41% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Boston Business Journal

Cancer biotech Theseus Pharmaceuticals' shares soar in first day of trading

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, an OrbiMed spinout that launched publicly just earlier this year, has soared right past its mark in an initial public offering. Trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol "THRX," Theseus saw its share prices rise by more than 20% by 1 p.m. in its first day of trading. The company sold 10 million shares at $16 each, the high point of its range, thus raising $160 million. That's $60 million more than it had planned when it filed IPO papers last month.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston Business Journal

Ten Boston companies advance as MassChallenge finalists

A handful of Boston-area startups are among the finalists vying for $1 million in prize money as part of MassChallenge's 2021 early stage competition. The companies are among 45 startups chosen out of a group of 229, from the group's accelerators in Boston, Rhode Island, Austin and Houston, to move along to the final round of the competition,
BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
