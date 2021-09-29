Lucid Group (LCID) Launches a Major Bullish Broadside, Highlighting Its Ample Liquidity and the Likelihood of Meeting 2022 and 2023 Production Targets

Lucid stock jumped Wednesday after the company said it has started producing its flagship electric sedan and will start delivering vehicles to customers late next month. The first Lucid Air vehicles rolled off the assembly line in Casa Grande, Arizona, the company said late Tuesday. The first vehicle in its lineup is Air Dream. The limited-edition sedan has a price tag of $169,000 and an EPA-determined range of 520 miles on a single charge, which Lucid said is more than 100 miles over its closest competitor. Tesla's flagship Model S Long Range Plus has an EPA-rated range of 402 miles.

CASA GRANDE, AZ ・ 9 DAYS AGO