In a victory for grassroots and organizing, the PennEast Pipeline project has been canceled. This happened due to the massive public outcry and pressure put on the Pennsylvania state government and Delaware River Basin Commission. People have been fighting PennEast for the last seven years, and almost 70% of landowners denied PennEast access to their land for information, which prevented them from getting important permits.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO