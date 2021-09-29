CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galaxy S22 Could Use the Same Battery Supplier as the Galaxy Note 7

Cover picture for the articleRemember the Galaxy Note 7? Well, I am not sure there is a way to forget that device. It could have ended up being one of the best Galaxy Note devices, except it failed to reach the success Samsung had planned for it due to the battery issues. After that, Samsung tightened the battery QA process by a mile, and we never really had another incident like that. Now, Samsung is going back to the same supplier for the Galaxy S22 series.

