Kansas woman lost over $100K in computer scam

WICHITA — The Sedgwick County District Attorney is again alerting the public after a Kansas woman lost over $100,000 in a computer scam. “Microsoft will never proactively reach out to you to provide unsolicited PC or technical support. If you receive a phone call claiming to be from Microsoft, or see a pop-up window on your PC with a fake warning message and a phone number to call and get your “issue” fixed, it’s better to be safe and not click any links or provide any personal information.