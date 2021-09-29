CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Despite scientific evidence of safety, Sage Steele says ESPN mandating COVID-19 vaccine is 'sick' and 'scary'

By Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 9 days ago

As the nation continues to try to get a grip on the coronavirus and the ongoing pandemic that has killed nearly 700,000 Americans, many companies are mandating its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to keep employees safe.

ESPN, which is owned by Disney and spends billions in sports rights, is one of those companies making employees get the shot.

During an appearance on  “Uncut with Jay Cutler” podcast, one ESPN personality vented her frustration on the mandate.

"I work for a company that mandates it and I had until September 30th to get it done or I’m out," anchor Sage Steele told Cutler, a former NFL quarterback.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pNhn5_0cBUdfAG00
ESPN's Sage Steele broadcasts from the 2017 CFP National Championship Game in Tampa, Florida. Allen Kee, ESPN Images

Steele said she is vaccinated but didn't want to do it.

"I respect everyone’s decision, I really do, but to mandate it is sick and it’s scary to me in many ways," Steele said. "I just, I’m not surprised it got to this point, especially with Disney, I mean a global company like that."

Health officials, including the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, have insisted for months that the vaccine is safe and effective, with almost 400 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine having been given in the United States.

Another ESPN colleague,  Allison Williams, a college sports sideline reporter, walked away from her role this season as she is trying to conceive a second child with her husband, saying taking the vaccine "is not in her best interest."

There is no evidence that the vaccines can cause fertility problems , according to experts. The CDC has stated that currently available vaccines are safe for those who are pregnant or may become pregnant.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Despite scientific evidence of safety, Sage Steele says ESPN mandating COVID-19 vaccine is 'sick' and 'scary'

