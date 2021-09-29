CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifting weights and spirits: Gym brings group classes, daycare to Niceville and Crestview

Cover picture for the articleNICEVILLE — Derek McGinnis can’t think of a better time to uplift people than post-2021. The owner of UpLifters Fitness Studio in Niceville and Crestview, a gym highlighting a boot camp style of circuit training and featuring child care, said he honed in on his mission to uplift people after the pandemic. He specifically wants to bring a sense of community to his Niceville location, which previously operated under a different name and different ownership, he said.

