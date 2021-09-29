CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eglin Air Force Base, FL

Eglin AFB awards weapons development contract to Georgia Tech

NW Florida Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEGLIN AFB — The Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI), the applied research division of the Georgia Institute of Technology, has been awarded a five-year, $49.9 million contract at Eglin Air Force Base for research, development, prototyping and delivery of "cutting-edge weapon solutions to the Department of Defense (DoD) to counter emerging threats affecting national security," according to a recent DoD contract award announcement.

