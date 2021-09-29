Florida Panhandle residents to join in national Women's March to protest abortion bans

FORT WALTON BEACH — Several women from the Florida Panhandle will join thousands across the nation in a march in support of reproductive rights this weekend. The group will march about 1.4 miles from the Fort Walton Beach Civic Center to Liza Jackson Park at 10 a.m. Saturday. Several women will share their personal stories with the crowd afterward. Information on how to get involved after the march and voter registration will also be provided to those interested.