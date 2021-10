LAKE WORTH BEACH — Herman Robinson, who is in the final months of his second term as a Lake Worth Beach city commissioner, said this week that he will not seek re-election. Robinson, 76, said he intends to devote the rest of his time in office to issues facing the city of 42,000 residents, "and the election would have been a distraction to me."

