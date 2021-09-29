Car crashes into Sylvester's North End Grille in North Canton

A driver crashed into a restaurant in North Canton Wednesday morning, according to News 5’s overnight news tracker who was at the scene of the crash.

Images from the scene show a car crashed into the side of Sylvester’s North End Grille, located at 4305 Portage Street in North Canton.

A tow truck responded to the scene to begin removing the car from the building.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. A car crashed into the side of Sylvester's North End Grille in North Canton.

News 5 has reached out to police for more information. This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

