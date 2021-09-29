CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Canton, OH

Car crashes into Sylvester's North End Grille in North Canton

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ieCn9_0cBUdClJ00

A driver crashed into a restaurant in North Canton Wednesday morning, according to News 5’s overnight news tracker who was at the scene of the crash.

Images from the scene show a car crashed into the side of Sylvester’s North End Grille, located at 4305 Portage Street in North Canton.

A tow truck responded to the scene to begin removing the car from the building.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland.
A car crashed into the side of Sylvester's North End Grille in North Canton.

News 5 has reached out to police for more information. This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Canton, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Traffic
Local
Ohio Accidents
North Canton, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Traffic Accident#Roku Tv#News 5#Amazon Fire Tv#Youtube Tv#Directv#Hulu Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

1 person dead, another critically injured after late night shooting on Central Avenue in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A man was killed and a woman injured after a late night shooting Monday in Cleveland's Central neighborhood, according to the Cleveland Division of Police. Officers from the Cleveland Division of Police responded at approximately 10:00 p.m. to the area of the 3300 block of Central Avenue for a shooting. Officers were flagged down by a citizen due to shots fired in the area of East 31st Street and Central Avenue.
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy