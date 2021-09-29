Pittsburgh Weather: Wednesday Starts Cool, Temperatures Climb Into The 70s By The Afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning!

The chill has arrived with morning temperatures dipping to the 40s for most places in our region.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

This is the time of the year where we go through the “daily shed” of light jackets and sweaters.

Highs today will be near 70 degrees with light afternoon winds coming from the north at around 4-7mph.

Thursday and Friday look to be near carbon copies of today with morning lows dipping to the upper 40s and highs near 70 degrees.

Sunshine should be plentiful on each of those days too.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday is looking like the pick-of-the-week with highs near 80 and lows near 50. Rain should now be expected through the day on Sunday, with rain expected to continue on Monday.

Sunday’s high temperature will be in the low 70s with morning lows in the low 60s.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.