Logan Paul’s next fight: Paul vs Reigns today at WWE Crown Jewel

Wondering when Logan Paul’s next fight is? Well, you’re in luck because the sometimes boxer and YouTube superstar will compete next in his third foray into the world of professional wrestling for WWE to take on the industry’s biggest name in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel in November.

Also read: WWE rumors roundup – Get the dirt from the top wrestling show in the world

Who will Logan Paul’s next fight be against?

In June, Paul officially became a member of the WWE roster when he signed a part-time contract with the top pro wrestling promotion in the world. Now, the king of sports entertainment will pit their new mainstream competitor against their biggest star and two-belt holder Roman Reigns in November. The bout will headline the company’s yearly Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. A place that often gets main-event fights based on mass appeal over relevance.

Related: WWE schedule – Get the full upcoming slate of WWE PLE cards

How to watch Paul vs Reigns on Nov. 5

Logan Paul vs Roman Reigns will take place at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

The event will air on kick-off at 12 PM ET

This card will air exclusively in the US on the streaming service Peacock TV

Jake Paul vs Roman Reigns preview

This booking is all about mainstream appeal, and that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Roman Reigns will go down as one of the biggest stars in WWE history and his box-office appeal is undeniable. With him being in his prime, the promotion needs to maximize all the opportunities they can with him now being on a part-time schedule.

Matching him up with a person with such serious mass appeal like Paul may not make diehard fans happy, but it will certainly draw in new fans to the product and add millions to the WWE cophers. In the end, this is still a business, and Reigns vs Paul will deliver on that front for the company.

Puncher’s chance: Paul will be a massive underdog and likely won’t win. But crazy things have happened in the world of professional wrestling and even actor David Arquette became WCW world champion. While Paul should get “smashed” — in the words of Reigns — with his fame and how quickly he has taken to wrestling, because of his absurd athleticism, he still has a puncher’s chance.

All for fun: In the end, this matchup is all about entertaining fans. Paul has been shockingly good as a pro wrestler for someone who has hardly any serious training. While Reigns will surely dominate much of the bout, expect Paul to do some wild things to showcase his incredible athleticism and put the undisputed WWE universal champion on the brink of defeat at some point.

WWE Crown Jewel betting odds: Reigns (-5000), Paul (+1000)

Bottom line: Diehard WWE fans will not be thrilled with Logan Paul, of all people, getting a championship opportunity. However, the bout is likely to be pretty entertaining while it lasts. And in the world of professional wrestling, that is what it is all about.

His brother, undefeated boxer Jake Paul (6-0) will be in his corner for the match and that should add a new and very fun lair to a moment that only professional wrestling can create.

What makes Logan Paul so popular?

Paul built his wealth off of an underappreciated understanding of how to maximize the capabilities of social media software like Vine, Facebook, Twitter, and most notably Youtube. He has created a content catalog using music, comedy, podcasting, and more to amass an army of supporters that are addicted to both his savvy and dubious business decisions.

The Good, the Bad, and the Paul:

Spread over two YouTube channels, Paul has nearly 30 million subscribers and banked over $12 million in ad revenue in 2017 alone.

Paul started his boxing journey in 2018 in an exhibition against fellow YouTube star KSI. The fight ended in a draw and led to a pro rematch the following year, which he lost by split decision.

Paul loves some Pokemon. The sometimes rapper has spent boatloads of cash on cards for the popular anime series and purchased a card worth over $1 million in 2021.

In 2017, he cost himself millions in YouTube revenue with several poor career moves. Including a visit to Japan’s infamous “suicide forest” where he posted a video of him and several friends stumbling upon a dead body hanging from a tree.

After a well-received performance at Wrestlemania in March, Paul signed an exclusive contract to be a member of the WWE roster in June. But on a part-time basis, of course.

Logan Paul’s net worth

Money is often one of the greatest measuring sticks for a fighter’s success. As of 2022, Paul’s net worth is estimated to be upwards of $35 million .

More must-reads: