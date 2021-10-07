CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan Paul’s next fight: Everything you need to know

By Jason Burgos
Wondering when Logan Paul’s next fight is has become a common question for the Vine and YouTube superstars’ legion of adoring fans. Although he does not have another fight scheduled yet, that doesn’t mean there aren’t a variety of interesting options for the native of Ohio.

Who will Logan Paul’s next fight be against?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3czaVa_0cBUcvnB00
Jun 6, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Logan Paul speaks to the media after his fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. (not pictured) at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Logan Paul is winless as a boxer and certainly has less pugilistic upside than his 4-0 brother Jake, but his millions of followers have an endless thirst to see him compete again. His successful exhibition bout against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in June proved that. Whenever the 26-year-old does decide to stop cheering his brother on and get back into the ring, matchups with former Ultimate Fighting Championship stars turned boxers Tyron Woodley , Anderson Silva , and Tito Ortiz are strong options.

Three men that could bank a fight with Paul:

  • T-Wood vs. Paul Bros : Former UFC welterweight champion Woodley made his boxing debut in a losing effort against Paul’s brother in August. The fight was Jake’s biggest win yet, and one of Woodley’s greatest failures. A rematch doesn’t seem likely. But if he can’t beat Jake, a fight with the larger and less dangerous Logan could be an enticing and profitable option for all involved.
  • “Spider” Man : A fight between Silva and Paul was rumored to be in the works in July. However, those negotiations fell through and the UFC middleweight great instead fought a fellow Octagon legend in Ortiz. The Brazilian “Spider” may be too lethal for Paul, even at 46, but he is far more of a logical matchup than Mayweather ever was. And somehow, there were fans that actually thought he had a chance in that one.
  • A Dance with a “Badboy” : Following his Sept. loss to Silva, former UFC light heavyweight champion Ortiz suggested a fight with Paul as a battle of two “boxers” coming off of a loss. Both have 0-1 records, and with the Mexican-American never being a feared striker in MMA, this booking could offer Paul a foe with a solid following of his own and a bout he could score a win in.
Jake Paul’s next fight: Everything you need to know

Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather recap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07MfTX_0cBUcvnB00
Jun 3, 2021; Miami Beach, Florida, USA; Professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and YouTube star Logan Paul face off at Villa Casa Casuarina. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

In June, Showtime once again dipped their toe into the Mayweather pay-per-view business and discovered that when you combine his name with a Paul brother, millions can be made.

Mayweather + Paul = Millions of Dollars: Hate it or love it, the boxing industry has done very well for itself since the arrival of Jake and Logan Paul. The former actors and YouTube sensations have banked big bucks for their pro and exhibition bouts. Adding Mayweather to the mix only multiplied the earnings potential when he and the elder Paul Bros. were pitted against each other inside Florida’s Hard Rock Stadium.

  • Over eight three-minute rounds of action, the world was shown the difference between a boxing legend at 44, and a good athlete with an amateur acumen. Although Paul used his massive size advantage to have a couple of noteworthy moments, Mayweather still outboxed the social media influencer for 24 minutes. Showing this aged pugilistic dog hasn’t lost his bite.
  • Since the fight was an exhibition, there was no offiicial winner. However, the fighters and promoters were still victorious when it came to revenue generated from the fight. The event reportedly earned over a millions buys on Showtime pay-per-view and $50 million in revenue. “Money” himself scored a base salary of US $10 million and also reportedly took home 50% of the PPV revenue .
Tyson Fury’s next fight: Everything you need to know

What makes Logan Paul so popular?

Paul built his wealth off of an underappreciated understanding of how to maximize the capabilities of social media software like Vine, Facebook, Twitter, and most notably Youtube. He has created a content catalog using music, comedy, podcasting, and more to amass an army of supporters that are addicted to both his savvy and dubious business decisions.

The Good, the Bad, and the Paul:

  • Spread over two YouTube channels, Paul has nearly 30 million subscribers and banked over $12 million in ad revenue in 2017 alone.
  • Paul started his boxing journey in 2018 in an exhibition against fellow YouTube star KSI. The fight ended in a draw and led to a pro rematch the following year, which he lost by split-decision.
  • Paul loves him some Pokemon. The sometimes rapper has spent boatloads of cash on cards for the popular anime serious, and purchased a card worth over a $1 million in June.
  • In 2017, he cost himself millions in YouTube revenue with several poor career moves. Including a visit to Japan’s infamous “suicide forest” where he posted a video of him and several friends stumbling upon a dead body hanging from a tree.
  • Recently, he has taken his talents to the world of professional wrestling, having made appearances on the WWE show Smackdown, and getting physical with popular star and former WWE universal champion Kevin Owens.

Logan Paul’s net worth

Money is often one of the greatest measuring sticks for a fighter’s success. As of 2021, Paul’s net worth is estimated to be between $19 and $35 million .

Super welterweight boxing rankings: 10 best boxers fighting today

