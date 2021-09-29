Want your own farm? This one comes in a shipping container

Caviar and roe come from fish that have been raised in different ways. Does the method matter for the fish—or the final product?. In the United States, there are three different ways fish can be raised for consumption. They can be farmed—raised entirely in captivity, in tanks, ponds, or other highly controlled enclosures, and fed pelleted diets formulated specifically for their growth and health. They can be wild-caught—either raised and caught entirely in the wild or raised in a hatchery until they’re big enough to safely release into the wild and then caught later. And finally, they can be ranched, which combines elements from both farming and wild-caught practices. In this process, fish are raised in a hatchery until they’re big enough to have a good chance of survival and then stocked in lakes or ponds, where they’ll eat whatever’s there. Some intervention is possible, but ranchers largely leave these fish to fend for themselves.

