CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Want your own farm? This one comes in a shipping container

By Alyssa Sporrer
freightwaves.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShipping containers haul food, sure. But increasingly, they grow it, too. Just 5 gallons of water per day and the right amount of LED lighting, carbon dioxide, nutrients and humidity can yield bountiful harvests in shipping container farms — no pesticides or herbicides needed. But could growing sustainable, pesticide-free food...

www.freightwaves.com

Comments / 0

Related
gcaptain.com

Coca-Cola Turns to Bulkers Amid Container Shipping’s Chaos

The chaos in container shipping has forced some brands like Home Depot, Ikea and Costco to get creative with their supply chains. We can now add The Coca-Cola Company to the list. According to Alan Smith, a Procurement Director of Global Logistics at the beverage giant, the shortage of shipping...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Vermont State
Hawk Eye

Farm and Food: Hey, genius, mind your own business

It’s a rare honor to be named a MacArthur Foundation Fellow. In fact, in 40 years, only 1,061 Americans have been awarded the title and the no-strings-attached stipend, this year a plush $625,000, commonly referred to as a “genius grant.”. Even more rare are MacArthur Fellows with ties to farming...
AGRICULTURE
Only In Connecticut

Pick Your Own Apples At The Delightful Karabin Farms In Connecticut

Fall in Connecticut is such an exciting time! There are so many autumn activities and family-friendly events to enjoy. One spot that makes for a delightful fall day trip in Connecticut is Karabin Farms. This Southington you-pick farm has been delighting residents of the Constitution State for nearly 50 years.   For more information about […] The post Pick Your Own Apples At The Delightful Karabin Farms In Connecticut appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Deserts#Water Scarcity#Food Insecurity#Running Water#Fresh Food#Freightwaves#Freight Farms
FOXBusiness

Record backlog of container ships hitting the US

Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka discussed the record backlog of container ships hitting the United States on "Mornings with Maria" and explained what the port is doing to handle the situation. Seroka argued on Wednesday that cargo must be pushed out, matched with truck power and "corresponding...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Costco
MarketRealist

How To Invest Amid the Shipping Container Shortage

In many recent U.S, companies' earnings calls, they've been constructive on the demand environment but apprehensive about supply-chain and logistics issues. Along with a shortage of drivers, companies are grappling with a shipping container shortage. Article continues below advertisement. Even leading names such as Costco and Nike have discussed the...
INDUSTRY
Phoenix Business Journal

Tucson-based Stackhouse wants to transform housing with shipping containers, NFTs

Stackhouse co-founders Janelle Briggs and Ryan Egan have a vision of changing home ownership. Their imagined future is full of shipping containers. Stackhouse is a Tucson-based housing startup that plans to create buildings across the country where tenants will live in shipping containers. This type of construction isn’t a novel idea in 2021, but with Stackhouse the containers are removable, so residents can take their homes with them when it's time to move.
PHOENIX, AZ
freightwaves.com

OceanWaves: How Amazon aggregator Perch finds shipping capacity

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ OceanWaves Summit on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How Amazon aggregator Perch secures shipping capacity. DETAILS: Perch’s John Esborn explains to FreightWaves Senior Retail Analyst Andrew Cox how the company works to get capacity with ocean carriers as it continues to grow through acquiring Amazon sellers.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

OceanWaves: How to navigate the port congestion minefield

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ OceanWaves Summit. DETAILS: A look at how importers can minimize import shipment delays and what the prospects are for future ocean freight pricing, given all-time-high anchorage levels. Also, how long could current peak conditions actually last?. SPEAKERS: Nerijus Poskus, vice president of global...
INDUSTRY
americastestkitchen.com

Does It Matter Whether Your Caviar Comes from Wild-Caught or Farmed Fish?

Caviar and roe come from fish that have been raised in different ways. Does the method matter for the fish—or the final product?. In the United States, there are three different ways fish can be raised for consumption. They can be farmed—raised entirely in captivity, in tanks, ponds, or other highly controlled enclosures, and fed pelleted diets formulated specifically for their growth and health. They can be wild-caught—either raised and caught entirely in the wild or raised in a hatchery until they’re big enough to safely release into the wild and then caught later. And finally, they can be ranched, which combines elements from both farming and wild-caught practices. In this process, fish are raised in a hatchery until they’re big enough to have a good chance of survival and then stocked in lakes or ponds, where they’ll eat whatever’s there. Some intervention is possible, but ranchers largely leave these fish to fend for themselves.
AGRICULTURE
Fortune

Perdue Farms is testing mobile solar-powered houses for chicken coops

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Perdue Farms is testing technology that may help with a labor crunch in the meat industry as it pertains to raising chickens outdoors: rolling, solar-powered houses that bring birds to fresh pastures every day. The...
AGRICULTURE
CBS LA

As Many As Half A Million Shipping Containers Could Be Waiting Off Ports Of LA, Long Beach

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Cargo ships continue to arrive off the coast of Southern California, and the shipping bottleneck may be why product prices are going up, even though shelves remain empty. (credit: CBS) Officials say there could be as many as half a million shipping containers on cargo ships off the ports of LA and Long Beach, waiting to be offloaded. Frustrated truck drivers say the port needs to speed up wait times and have more docks ready to offload products, to keep up with demands. The ports recently broke several records for the number of ships they had at shore, as...
LONG BEACH, CA
theloadstar.com

Coca-Cola switches container supply chain for bulk carriers

Global shipper Coca-Cola is to use bulk carriers to shift its cargo in a revision of its supply chains out of Asia – a result of the persistent congestion. Container supply chains in Asia, the US and Europe are under stress as a result of an unexpected surge in cargo demand, following the pandemic, with delays to ships and congestion at ports exacerbating a lack of trucking and overloaded rails systems.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy