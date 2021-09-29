CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Judge rescinds permit for quarry bridge over Crabtree Creek near Umstead State Park

Cover picture for the articleA state agency erred when it authorized a mining company to disturb the banks of Crabtree Creek to build a bridge just upstream of Umstead State Park, a judge ruled this week. The Division of Water Quality failed to show that it had considered alternatives to the proposed bridge, wrote administrative law judge Michael C. Byrne. The bridge would connect an existing stone quarry adjacent to the park with one that Wake Stone Corp. hopes to open on land leased from Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

