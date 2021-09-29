CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria Police investigate fatal traffic collision

By Genelle Padilla
KSBY News
KSBY News
 9 days ago
Santa Maria Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened Tuesday night.

At about 10:08 pm, Santa Maria Police Department officers responded to the intersection of Railroad and Orchard regarding a two-vehicle collision.

Officers found an unresponsive adult male trapped inside one of the vehicles.

The adult male was pronounced dead at the scene.

SMPD's Traffic Bureau is investigating the collision.

Traffic in the area was closed for several hours.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

