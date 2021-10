By: KDKA-TV News Staff STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) – An arrest was made in the rape and brutal assault of a young woman in State College more than two decades ago. Scott Williams of Reedsville was charged in the 26-year-old cold case. The Centre County District Attorney says the victim was beaten and raped along Pugh Street on May 13, 1995. She was found in the middle of the street and had fractures to her skull, face and jaw. Detectives say they got a break in the case thanks to genetic genealogy that identified Williams as the suspect. He faces charges of rape, robbery and aggravated assault.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO