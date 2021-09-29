CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Does This Biotech Have the Secret to Conquering Covid Variants?

By Adria Cimino
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 9 days ago
  • Gritstone is testing its vaccine candidate alone and as a booster.
  • The candidate targets the spike protein and other viral proteins.
  • If all goes smoothly, it could enter the vaccine market -- but farther down the road.

Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) is far from being the first to the coronavirus vaccine finish line. The biotech company's vaccine candidate just began phase 1 trials this year. Like vaccine leaders Pfizer and Moderna, Gritstone's candidate uses mRNA technology. Wait a minute, you might say. Aren't those highly successful vaccines? Why do we need another?

And is there room for a latecomer? Gritstone's clinical trials are in the earliest stage. Even if all goes smoothly, a potential product probably wouldn't be ready until the pandemic is over. But this one may be worth waiting for. Let's take a closer look at why you should keep an eye on this small but exciting player.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=217l84_0cBUcXnr00
Image source: Getty Images.

A second-generation vaccine

Gritstone knows it won't be part of this initial coronavirus vaccine rollout. The company calls its vaccine candidate a second-generation one. And it's also exploring the possibility of using its candidate as a booster for people who've received a primary series from another vaccine maker. Of course, Pfizer and Moderna scored the biggest prize: market leadership during the pandemic.

But that doesn't mean others should pack their bags and go home. Experts say the coronavirus will be around for the long term. We can expect the situation will move from pandemic to endemic. That means the virus will always be present in various areas. And that means individuals still must be protected from it. As a result, we're likely looking at annual vaccination. Much like the flu shot. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla made the prediction recently in an ABC interview.

So, down the road, the safest and most effective vaccines likely will rise above the rest. What makes Gritstone one to watch? Unlike Pfizer and Moderna, Gritstone uses self-amplifying mRNA. This mRNA replicates within cells -- and this means vaccines can do the job with a lower dose. This in and of itself is positive. It can lead to savings and speed when it comes to manufacturing.

Even better, though, is the way Gritstone's candidate may work against variants. The candidate includes mRNA targeting the spike protein and other viral proteins that are less likely to mutate. This means that even if the spike changes drastically, the immune system still will recognize other bits of the coronavirus -- and fight back. Pfizer, Moderna, and other vaccine makers target the spike protein. The virus uses the spike to infect cells. So, it makes a logical target.

Beyond the spike protein

However, as we move forward and variants gain ground, it clearly is a good idea to expand beyond the spike. Today's vaccines are holding up against strains such as the delta and beta. But breakthrough infections are occurring. And we don't know if the vaccines will perform as well against other variants down the road. It's important to be proactive.

Gritstone in March launched a phase 1 trial in the U.S. to test safety and immune activity. The company then expanded this trial to include individuals who already received authorized vaccines. Gritstone plans to report data by the end of the year.

This month, Gritstone began another trial to study its candidate as a booster in those ages 60 and older. In this study, the candidate will be given to volunteers in the U.K. who already were vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine. Gritstone plans to report initial results early next year.

Of course, vaccine giants Pfizer and Moderna are working on vaccine updates or next-generation vaccines. But if Gritstone shows its vaccine candidate may be more efficacious against variants, it could carve out market share. It's wise of Gritstone to explore booster possibilities too. It could become part of a vaccine mix-and-match option down the road.

Time to invest?

Now, what about buying the shares? Gritstone remains a risky investment right now. That's because the company doesn't yet have products on the market. Gritstone has four programs in the pipeline -- two in oncology and two in infectious diseases. The oncology program is farthest along, with several candidates in phase 2 trials. It's unlikely the coronavirus vaccine program will wrap up in time for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) request. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration offers EUAs during a public health emergency. Regulators will go back to the traditional evaluation process once the pandemic is over. So that means a longer time to market for potential products.

Cautious investors should watch Gritstone -- but from afar. For aggressive investors who are looking for a future coronavirus winner, though, it may be a good idea to consider a small position in this biotech stock.

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

In Undercover Video, Pfizer Scientists Say Natural Immunity "Probably Better"

Pfizer scientists agreed that naturally acquired immunity from COVID-19 is better than getting vaccinations in a recently shown undercover video released by Project Veritas. Project Veritas is a non-profit journalism group founded by James O'Keefe in 2010 with the goal of "investigating and exposing corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud and other misconduct in both public and private institutions."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Business Insider

People are developing diabetes after COVID-19. It might be because the virus messing with insulin-producing cells, new research suggests.

Some COVID-19 patients have been developing symptoms of diabetes after infection. This has scientists asking if COVID-19 could trigger diabetes. Early findings suggest that the coronavirus could be prompting the pancreas to self-destruct. The coronavirus could be harming vital cells in the pancreas and leaving people with diabetes , according...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Biotech Company#Abc
pncguam.com

67 cases with COVID variants identified; 59 of them Delta variant

On Friday, DPHSS received sixty-seven (67) new results from virus samples collected on Guam between July 25 to August 10, which have undergone genome sequencing by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). DPHSS received the tenth set of results from the CDC. Eight (8) of the sixty-seven...
PUBLIC HEALTH
leedaily.com

J&J Vaccine Finds Its Way to Clotting Conditions, Vaccine Discontinued

Things get pretty unfortunate for the much-awaited J&J vaccine as the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the European Union’s primal drug regulator on Friday found a potential link between Johnson & Johnson’s SARS COVID-19 vaccine and the involvement of rare cases of blood clotting in deep veins to those injected. J...
INDUSTRY
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This Is When Your Protection Drops Below 50 Percent

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines seemed too good to be true when they first arrived. The high efficacy rates of these two shots and their easily updated mRNA technology made them more attractive to some individuals than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was less than 70 percent effective at preventing COVID cases from the jump. Pfizer also had the advantage of boasting less severe side effects than Moderna, on the whole. But while Pfizer might have been the early favorite for many people, new research has shown that its protective power may diminish faster than Moderna's.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
theurbannews.com

You Can Stop the Delta Variant of Covid-19

The Delta variant, which is more contagious than other strains, makes up most of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases. You can protect yourself from hospitalization and death and help stop how quickly severe cases are rising in our state. A free COVID-19 vaccine is available to all who want it. Vaccination is open to everyone 12 and older.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NEWS10 ABC

New drug combo shows promise at stopping COVID infections, study finds

(StudyFinds) — Researchers from the Norwegian University of Technology and Science say a new drug combination is showing serious promise against COVID-19 in preliminary animal and cell culture tests. The mixture, a combination of nafamostat and Pegasys (IFNα), also adheres to all availability and efficacy requirements. More specifically, this new drug concoction appears capable of stopping […]
SCIENCE
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, the CDC Director Has a New Booster Update

Hundreds of thousands of people across the U.S. are lining up for additional COVID vaccine shots. By Sept. 24, both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had authorized a booster for certain groups of people who had gotten a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months prior. More than 400,000 people got this additional shot the weekend after, and nearly a million people have already scheduled their Pfizer booster shot appointment, according to the White House COVID Response Team. Those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson have been warned to wait for their booster shots, and now the CDC has released a new update on what happens next.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Tidewater News

LIVE: Bharat Biotech submits information on Covid drug scientific trial in kids

Coronavirus updates: India recorded a spike of 18,833 new Covid-19 circumstances previously 24 hours. The nation additionally witnessed 278 deaths, taking the dying toll to 449,538. So far, India has recorded 33,871,881 corona circumstances in complete. Delhi reported 27 Covid-19 circumstances and no fatality. Kerala recorded 9,735 new Covid-19 circumstances and Maharashtra 2,401 circumstances.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

UK does not have much ‘headroom’ for rising Covid cases – Neil Ferguson

Professor Ferguson’s modelling was instrumental to the UK going into lockdown in March 2020. The UK does not have much “headroom” for rising Covid-19 cases before the NHS becomes “heavily stressed”, an expert advising the Government has told MPs. Professor Neil Ferguson, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bizjournals

Does the COVID-19 vaccine protect you against the Delta variant?

The pandemic has introduced many of us to more information about viruses than we ever thought we’d need to know. Phrases like “contact tracing,” “incubation period” and “virus variants” have become part of our daily vocabulary. And yet, as the virus continues to evolve, we – scientists and health experts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KABC

Merck COVID PILL Effective Against Variant.

(Readington Township, NJ) — Pharmaceutical company Merck says its experimental antiviral pill is effective against COVID variants. Head of infectious disease and vaccines Jay Grobler said molnupiravir works best when given to patients early on in their infection. Lab studies showed the oral drug was even effective against the highly contagious Delta variant. While Merck is still in phase three trials, scientists say it’s effective against the virus strains because it does not attack the spike protein of the virus, which is different in all the variants. It works by targeting the enzyme that makes copies of the virus and introduces errors to the genetic code.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
126K+
Followers
61K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy