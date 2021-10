Gigi Hadid is no stranger to donning cozy, comfort-forward looks — both at home and out in public. This past year, she served up a generous dose of laid-back outfit inspo with her loungewear ensembles and pajama-like matching sets, which she wore while strolling around New York City. The celeb’s penchant for that laid-back aesthetic even seeped into her Fashion Week looks, as Hadid wore UGG’s Tazz slippers — aka the ultimate cozy shoe — during Paris Fashion Week. On Sept. 29, the model stepped out in a snuggly yet stylish look. On top, she wore a roomy pinstripe button-down shirt with an oversized, strong-shoulder shearling vest. She balanced the baggy duo with light blue, straight-leg jeans, which she cuffed at the hem.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO