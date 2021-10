NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is charged with aggravated robbery after an incident at an Airbnb in East Nashville earlier this year. According to an arrest report, the victim had just signed to a record label in Georgia and was in Nashville on May 2, 2021 to celebrate. While staying at an Airbnb on North 9th Street, he said people he knew were throwing a party for him.