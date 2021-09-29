CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Astria Ascending

By Jason Bohn on September 28, 2021
Cover picture for the articleSome jobs suck. There are those that feel like they are devouring time with no tangible reward at completion. There’s others that pay terribly, making one feel undervalued for the effort put in. Then there’s the kind that gives the employee magical powers for three years, with the retirement plan being death after said three years. That latter is the one that the demigods of the 333rd find themselves facing. Chosen for various reasons by those that do so, the Fated Eight of Artisan Studio’s Astria Ascending a nearing the end of their term of employment. Facing down their final three months of life, they’re trying to put their affairs in order, only to have a world-changing crisis crash into their lives.

