All UltFone Software is Now Compatible with iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 range is now available to order or pick up in-store. The same is true of the new iPad and iPad mini. The iPhone 13, mini, Pro, and Pro Max are all listed as available here in the UK, as is the iPad mini and iPad Customers in Australia and New Zealand have been enjoying their new devices for hours. The U.S online stored had not been updated at the time of this writing, but that will follow shortly.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO