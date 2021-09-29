CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
All UltFone Software is Now Compatible with iPhone 13

 9 days ago

NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - On September 14, Apple announced the awaited iPhone 13 series, and it arrived in the market September 23. The latest iPhone runs on iOS 15, and as the OS system is new, few applications complement its use. Nevertheless, UltFone – an emerging global software provider – announced that all their applications are compatible with iPhone 13 series. The applications include the iOS system repair, iOS data manager, iOS location Changer, and WhatsApp transfer.

BGR.com

Apple kept one of the best new iPhone 13 Pro Max features a secret

Don't Miss: Today’s best deals include all-time low prices on iPhones, laptops, robot vacuums, kitchen appliances, and more! Rumors claimed that every iPhone 13 model would feature a larger battery. The new handsets would be slightly thicker, which would help Apple increase the battery capacity. The rumors turned out to be accurate. From mini to Pro Max, every iPhone 13 model has a larger battery pack than its predecessor. Also, they’re all 0.25mm thicker than their iPhone 12 predecessors. The reviews that followed proved all iPhone 13 models feature remarkable battery life, especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Real-life tests then...
dotesports.com

All the differences between iPhone 12 and 13

Apple releases its flagship smartphone every year around September to October. Though the competition is there, being able to manufacture its own chip alongside developing the software gives Apple a performance advantage over most other brands. When it comes to high-end phones, Apple’s main competition is usually itself, since users...
Apple Insider

See all the iPhone 13 & iPhone 13 mini internal changes in these teardowns

Full disassemblies of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have been published, showing in detail the redesigns done. Following one user's initial opening of the iPhone 13 case, Berlin-based repair service Kaputt.de has now performed the first complete teardown. In a pair of YouTube videos, the company's engineers have taken apart both the iPhone 13, and the iPhone 13 mini.
Cult of Mac

Top 10 MagSafe-compatible iPhone 13 cases

With many new iPhones 13s already shipped to customers and many more on the way, now’s the time for folks to find the right case to protect their new investment. Accessories makers have obliged with many, many choices, from minimalistic to stylish to super-tough. We offer a top 10 list...
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Dev kits and software for STM32U5 – and chips now available

STMicroelectronics has announced STM32Cube software packs and tools, as well as evaluation boards, for the low-power cyber-secured STM32U5 microcontrollers it announced in February, and are now available through distribution. Built around Arm’s Cortex-M33 core on a 40nm process, the devices have a new mode (low-power background autonomous – LPBAM –...
Mac Observer

iPhone 13 Range, iPad and iPad mini Now Available

The iPhone 13 range is now available to order or pick up in-store. The same is true of the new iPad and iPad mini. The iPhone 13, mini, Pro, and Pro Max are all listed as available here in the UK, as is the iPad mini and iPad Customers in Australia and New Zealand have been enjoying their new devices for hours. The U.S online stored had not been updated at the time of this writing, but that will follow shortly.
massachusettsnewswire.com

Backuptrans Announces Updated Software to Transfer WhatsApp from Android to Apple iPhone 13

NEW YORK, N.Y. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Backuptrans, a leading mobile software development company, has updated Android WhatsApp to iPhone Transfer to support iPhone 13. The new version can help you easily transfer WhatsApp chat history from Android to iPhone 13/iPhone 13 Mini/iPhone 13 Pro/iPhone 13 Pro Max. Currently there is no official method to transfer WhatsApp between Android and iOS. Luckily, Backuptrans WhatsApp Transfer software makes it possible.
gstylemag.com

iOttie Introduces New MagSafe Compatible Velox Series for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13

IOttie unveiled a brand new series of accessories made exclusively for the iPhone with MagSafe called Velox. A new gold standard in style and technology, the Velox Wireless Charging Air Vent Mount and Velox Wireless Charging Power Bank are the first of a new series of products designed for MagSafe compatible iPhones, including the new iPhone 13.
Macworld

iPhone 13: Buy now or wait?

One of the most common questions we get is: Is this a good time to buy an iPhone? There’s an easy answer, of course: If you need a new phone right now, then go ahead, we’re sure you’ll be happy with your purchase. If you don’t, there’s an easy rule: Apple typically releases new iPhones in September, so make your buying decision accordingly.
CNET

Windows 11 compatibility: Find out now if your computer will get the upgrade

Windows 11 arrives today (here's out full Windows 11 review) and the big question on a lot of PC-users' minds since Microsoft unveiled its first major operating system upgrade in six years is: Will my computer be compatible? There's been some confusion about device compatibility since Microsoft's big announcement of the updated OS earlier this summer. But the short answer is that Windows 11 should work with most PCs, according to a company blog post. However, though its Oct. 5 release date has finally arrived, even compatible devices won't necessarily get the upgrade today -- Microsoft says you might have to wait until mid-2022 to download and install Windows 11.
wccftech.com

Halide 2.5 Brings Macro Mode to All iPhones, Download it Now!

A new Halide app update is out, bumping the version number to 2.5, and it packs a killer feature - macro mode for all iPhones. Halide 2.5 Released for iPhone with Macro Mode that Works on All iPhones. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are first iPhones...
