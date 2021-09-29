Host your own live shopping event and make money from home

The Gadgeteer is supported by readers like you! If you buy something through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Thank you! Learn more. NEWS – I feel like I’m a pretty crafty person. I’ve made my own leather notebook covers, I like to draw, and I’m currently trying to learn to sew on a vintage Singer sewing machine. I’ve always been interested in getting into woodworking but have only dabbled in it with not good results (I tried making a cigar box guitar a few years ago that was a fail). Then I stumbled upon the Pencil Precision kit from Bridge City Tool Works and wow does it have me drooling. This kit has everything you need to make your own wooden pencils from start to finish. It includes wood blanks, leads, and even ferrules and erasers. Check out the video below that shows it in action. The only downside to this super cool kit is the price. It’s $699. OUCHY! Not interested in making pencils? How about chopsticks? They have a kit for that too and the price is more affordable at $259. Head over to the Bridge City Tool Works for more info. My advice… lock up your wallet first because their stuff just looks amazing.

