NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Halloween is nearly here, and in honor of the upcoming holiday, the Aquarium of Niagara is hosting fun activities for the whole family. As part of the aquarium's "All Hallows Seas" celebration, special programming will be held every Saturday in October. Some of the activities include a brand-new buccaneer-themed sea lion shows, spooky seal presentations, animal enrichment sessions, a hay maze on the plaza, ring-toss, trivia, and a treasure-map themed scavenger hunt with candy and prizes for participants. There will also be multiple pirate-themed photo opportunities.

NIAGARA, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO