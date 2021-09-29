CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

FL moms have gotten expanded Medicaid coverage following childbirth, but not many people knew it

By Issac Morgan
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 9 days ago

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FdFP9_0cBUbCY300

A major initiative pushed by Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls to expand Medicaid coverage for women and babies has been happening for more than a year — a surprise to lawmakers who were getting antsy about the launch of the new program for postpartum moms.

Sprowls pushed to expand Medicaid coverage for mothers and babies, from 60 days to a full year following childbirth. The 2021 Legislature approved the program, and Florida is awaiting federal approval to get the effort going.

But with the nation under a public health emergency during the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government has allowed states to expand the Medicaid coverage well beyond the original 60 days following childbirth.

In fact, the effort began as early as March 2020 for those women, health policy experts told the Florida Phoenix.

Lawmakers probably were unaware of the federal law that grants continued Medicaid coverage to pregnant women, said Anne Swerlick, senior policy analyst at the Florida Policy Institute.

Medicaid expansion overall has been a tough subject for years in Florida, with advocates and Democrats pushing to expand Medicaid so more low-income people could get health care. But the GOP-controlled Legislature has been against the expansion, and only 12 states, including Florida, haven’t expanded Medicaid overall, according to an analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF).

Following a Biden administration initiative, Sprowls, a Republican, focused on a specific Medicaid program, to extend Medicaid coverage for a full year to low-income women after they deliver their babies.

At the time, Sprowls didn’t mention President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package signed earlier that March, which included a change to Medicaid coverage for pregnant women facing gaps in maternity health care. States had the option to provide the extended Medicaid health coverage.

During the 2021 session, lawmakers passed legislation (SB 2518) to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage and Sprowls spearheaded the effort to spend nearly $240 million in the 2021-22 state budget for the program.

That program is awaiting full approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and it’s still not clear when it will commence. The legislation became law July 1 and it’s now almost October.

During a recent committee meeting this month, state Rep. Michael “Mike” Caruso, a Republican representing part of Palm Beach County, expressed concerns about the “health and wellbeing” of Florida residents waiting to take advantage of the new law related to Medicaid coverage for mothers.

“It just seems like a long process to implement these laws,” he said, adding that health agency leaders should look at ways to expedite the process.

Tom Wallace, deputy secretary for Medicaid at Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), explained during the committee meeting that the process has been slow because of the pandemic.

But the agency has submitted a “federal waiver amendment” in September to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ( CMS). The agency held a 30-day public comment period,” required by federal law, Wallace added, and “all comments received by the agency were supportive of this policy change.”

Wallace also told lawmakers that because of the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, “everyone under this public health emergency is covered right now.”

That includes women already receiving ongoing access for postpartum Medicaid coverage because of the public health emergency.

The Florida Phoenix is awaiting a response from Speaker Sprowls regarding whether he was aware of the public health emergency that allowed expansion of postpartum Medicaid coverage.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), the Families First Coronavirus Response Act that became law in March of 2020 requires states to “provide continuous coverage to Medicaid enrollees through the public health emergency (PHE) period.

But once the public health emergency ends, states must submit a federal waiver or use state funds to continue the extended postpartum coverage, according to KFF. (Florida has submitted its waiver.)

Swerlick, of the Florida Policy Institute, told the Phoenix that she believes the public health emergency will “likely go to the end of the year.”

It’s important to understand that the federal public health emergency is different than Florida’s state law when it comes to the postpartum Medicaid expansion program.

Swerlick explained in an email to the Phoenix:

“The continued coverage for postpartum women since March 2020 has nothing to do with the change in state law. It is tied to the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act enacted in March 2020.  This law does not say anything about the number of months or years this requirement is in effect — but rather that it must stay in place for the duration of the federal public health emergency.

“This means that any women who were receiving postpartum coverage in March 2020 and any women who have qualified for this coverage since then have remained Medicaid eligible. So, for some of these women this means that they have had coverage for more than one year.”

Meanwhile the state’s legislation on the issue is moving ahead at the federal level.  A spokesman for Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration said, “The agency is confident that waiver approval will come quickly.”

“Moms need healthcare before, during, and after birth. Extending Medicaid’s postpartum coverage from two months to 12 months is a critical step toward improving maternal and infant health outcomes, and to reducing disparities,” said Alison Yager, executive director of the Florida Health Justice Project.

“Our next priority must be to ensure continuous coverage across the life course by expanding Medicaid.”

The post FL moms have gotten expanded Medicaid coverage following childbirth, but not many people knew it appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Related
Island Packet Online

South Carolina must expand Medicaid to help frontline workers, uninsured residents

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a tremendous toll on our state’s economy. Employers across industries have had to make difficult decisions about operations in response to lockdowns, decreased tourism, and ever changing state and federal health guidelines. Now that the state has fully reopened and South Carolina businesses are adjusting...
HEALTH
kcur.org

Missouri has already enrolled 4,300 people in expanded Medicaid program

Roughly 4,300 Missourians eligible for health care under Medicaid expansion have been enrolled, a top Missouri Medicaid official said Thursday. That figure represents a little over a quarter of the more than 17,000 applications the state has received since it began accepting applications for Medicaid expansion coverage in August, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said in a news release Monday.
MISSOURI STATE
Marconews.com

Congress should fund health care coverage for poor in states that won't expand Medicaid

Without expanding coverage through a comprehensive federal program, we will continue to watch Americans die from preventable, treatable conditions. In 2017, long before I ran for the Senate, I was arrested at the U.S. Capitol while protesting for expanded access to health care. And as a man of faith, I was fighting long before then to get Georgians the health care they deserve because I believe health care is a human right.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
themissouritimes.com

17K Missourians apply for health coverage through expanded Medicaid program

More than 17,000 people have signed up for health coverage under Missouri’s Medicaid program since it began accepting applications from an expanded population in August, the federal Department of Health and Human Services said Monday. Missouri will receive about $968 million in additional federal funding through the American Rescue Plan...
MISSOURI STATE
stateofreform.com

Utah’s high Medicaid enrollment rate might lead to redetermination backlog and lost coverage after pandemic

The Urban Institute recently released a study showing the increase in Medicaid enrollment growth rates in states across the country, due to “unprecedented” job loss and the Families First Coronavirus Response Act’s prohibition on disenrolling beneficiaries. The study found that Utah had the highest enrollment growth rate in the country...
UTAH STATE
arcamax.com

Commentary: We must close the Medicaid coverage gap to save Black mothers

Across the U.S., women die of pregnancy-related complications at a higher rate than in any other similarly large, wealthy country in the world. Expanding Medicaid will save the lives of women and babies and save money in our health care system. But the two states that we represent in the U.S. House of Representatives — Illinois and Florida — have taken very different approaches to this national crisis.
HEALTH SERVICES
Cleveland.com

Ohio expands Medicaid to help moms thrive after giving birth: The Wake Up podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio — New moms in Ohio soon can look forward to more access to health care. You can listen online here. Ohio will extend Medicaid coverage for moms to 12 months, a significant increase from the current coverage of only 60 days. The extension in coverage will last five years in hope of reducing the state’s maternal mortality levels, particularly among Black women, who are 2.2 times more likely to die from a cause related to pregnancy than white women. In Lakewood, unruly anti-mask activists forced the city’s school board to shut down a meeting. And there soon could be a battle over how many judges sit on the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tom Wallace
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Snyder: Medicaid expansion is an investment in Wyoming's people

So many discussions of Medicaid expansion are so narrow. They’re about the personal or the professional. They tackle either economics or health care. But when we talk in narrow categories, we miss the bigger picture. We miss the chance to see how expanding Medicaid is an investment in Wyoming’s people. It’s an investment that makes our families and businesses and communities stronger.
WYOMING STATE
KQED

California 'Momnibus' Bill Wants to Help More Black Birthing People Survive Childbirth

California has among the lowest death rates nationally among pregnant and birthing people, but the numbers for Black people in those populations tell a different story. They were six times more likely to die within a year of pregnancy than white birthing people from 2014 to 2016 and had a higher rate of death than Black birthing people nationally from 2014 to 2017, the most recent time frame for which data is available.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid Coverage#Medicaid Services#And Babies#Childbirth#House#Democrats#Gop#Legislature#Republican
Kaiser Family Foundation

Recent Efforts to Extend Medicaid Postpartum Coverage and What to Watch Looking Ahead

Medicaid is a key source of coverage for low-income pregnant people in the United States, covering more than four in ten births nationally, but many people who qualify for Medicaid because they are pregnant lose that coverage 60 days postpartum, especially if they live in a state that has not expanded Medicaid. In recent years there has been a growing interest among state and federal policymakers in extending Medicaid postpartum coverage beyond the 60-day mark to help address racial disparities and improve maternal and infant health. Earlier this year, federal legislation was enacted that gives states a temporary option to extend postpartum coverage beyond 60 days, and Congress is currently considering additional legislation to require such extended coverage.
HEALTH
WAPT

State economist says state can afford to expand Medicaid

Mississippi elected officials have said for years the state could not afford the expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. State Economist Corey Miller said under the American Rescue Plan Act that was passed in March, Mississippi could expand Medicaid at zero cost to taxpayers. "The savings from the...
HEALTH
wosu.org

Vaccine Bill Would Allow COVID Shot Mandates In Ohio With Lots Of Exemptions

A bill allowing businesses and schools to require COVID vaccines that's set for a full vote in the Ohio House also guarantees broad exemptions for employees and students. The measure attempts to address elements of COVID-related bans that have been proposed in other bills. The bill states employees and students...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

837
Followers
757
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy