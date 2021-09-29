Affordable Broadband for Underserved Communities is Now a National Priority | Opinion

Online survey will help determine how federal funds are spent MENIFEE – The City of Menifee is seeking public input on the community’s most pressing needs, which will be used to develop a five-year plan for using federal funding for projects aimed at improving the lives of residents. Menifee citizens are being asked to participate in a short, online survey about priorities and needs in nine areas: housing, community facilities, community/special needs programs, homeless services, business and infrastructure, social services, public transit, natural disaster vulnerability and broadband internet equity. The feedback will be used for creating the city’s 2022-2027 Consolidated Plan, which is underway and will serve as a strategic roadmap for use of Community Development Block Gran.

MENIFEE, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO